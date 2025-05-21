Memorial Day Offers for North Texas Families

44 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Still searching for Memorial Day weekend plans for the family? We’ve rounded up a few exciting–and free–events in North Texas.

Tanglewood Resort hosts the Ultimate Summer Kickoff Party on May 24, celebrating the reopening of the Oasis Bar and the outdoor pools. Hamburgers, hot dogs, lawn games such as horseshoes and cornhole, and live music are also featured. The Greg Guymon Band will perform poolside from 2-5 p.m. and 97.5 K-LAKE will broadcast live from 12-2 p.m. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public.

The free Summer Concert Series at Tanglewood Resort will offer live music in a family-friendly outdoor setting. The Summer Concert Series will take place on select weekends May-September on Tanglewood’s poolside stage, meaning the music can even be enjoyed in Tanglewood’s refreshing outdoor pool. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a festive spirit to fully enjoy the outdoor concerts in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

Coffee Obsessed & Blessed will be onsite from 12-6 p.m. New menu items at the Oasis Bar include assorted muffins, yogurt parfaits, cookies, chips, candies, salads, wraps, hummus, hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp cocktail, and slushies. Soft serve ice cream is offered for free for kids under 12 years of age.

Situated north of Dallas/Fort Worth and close to the Oklahoma border, Tanglewood Resort offers an ideal setting for both leisurely relaxation and corporate retreats. With stunning views of Lake Texoma, the resort boasts 248 expansive and cozy guest rooms, two dining establishments, a heated three-tiered outdoor pool, an indoor pool, three cocktail lounges, a gift shop, fitness center, cutting-edge meeting facilities, and an 18-hole championship golf course designed by the renowned golfing icon Arnold Palmer. For more information visit tanglewoodresort.com.

Dreamfest Returns to Arlington

Dreamfest 2025 returns to Levitt Pavilion this Memorial Day weekend (May 23–25). It features three nights of free concerts, food trucks, shopping vendors, and festive fun for all ages. Admission and parking are free.

The music kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. with R&B legends The Drifters, joined by neo-soul artist and noted Dallas singer-songwriter Kamica King—a Dallas-based singer-songwriter. Saturday starts at 5 p.m. with family-friendly activities like face painting, bounce houses, and a magician—followed by live country and Red Dirt music from Shelby Stone, Carson Jeffrey, and headliner William Clark Green, performing his new single “Whole Lotta Lubbock.”

Sunday wraps up with a Tejano showcase featuring opener Monica Saldivar and Tejano icon Ram Herrera, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Also, two Levitt Youth Spotlight artists—10-year-old Nadia Sarai of Mansfield and 17-year-old Max Segura of Arlington—will perform on Friday and Sunday night, respectively.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers (no glass). Leashed pets are welcome. All events take place at Levitt Pavilion Arlington, 100 W. Abram St.

Memorial Day launches Omni Hotels’ Tiki Social

Tiki Social launches Memorial Day weekend at the Omni Las Colinas and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa. Introducing a unique summer cocktail series, Tiki Social will turn your vacation into a next-level tropical escape! Crafted in collaboration with Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, the legendary Tiki Historian and cocktail author, Tiki Social will feature an immersive pop-up bar experience alongside an exclusive menu of eight island-inspired cocktails-including two non-alcoholic options.

Specialty sips include the Coconutty Islander, served in a fresh coconut, The Tropical Tease, and Mai Tai Have Another. Enjoy pool offerings at both properties with a day pass ongoing through the summer.

Golden Corral Special Offers

Golden Corral® is turning up the heat with a bold, limited-time lineup. Now through June 29, they are highlighting All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Tenders with three new sauces (Mango Habanero, Garlic Buffalo, and Honey Mustard) plus fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs, available nightly at dinner. It’s built for family events, from Memorial Day weekend gatherings to graduation season, Father’s Day, and easy summer entertaining. Available at your local Golden Corral.