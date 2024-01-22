May 2024 DeSoto ISD School Board Election: Candidate Filing Period Open Through Feb. 16

Facebook

DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2024 Board of Trustees election scheduled for May 4, 2024.<

The candidate filing period is open now through Friday, February 16, 2024.

The DeSoto ISD School Board is composed of seven trustees. As provided in DeISD Policy BBB (Local), trustees serve three-year terms and are elected by position with terms staggering a three-year cycle.

Places 6 and 7 are scheduled for election this year. Trustee candidate eligibility is defined in PolicyBBB (Local).

Candidate Eligibility for Public Office (141.001, TEC) includes the following requirements:

US Citizen

18 years of age or older

Resided continuously in the state for 12 months before the filing deadline

Resided continuously in the school district for 6 months before the filing deadline

Must be a registered voter in the territory elected from before the filing deadline

No final felony conviction

No final judgment indicating: Totally mentally incapacitated or Partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

Important dates related to the 2024 DeSoto ISD School Board election include the following:

January 1, 2024 First day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM) or Federal Post Card Application (FPCA)

First day to apply for a ballot by mail using Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM) or Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) January 5, 2024 : First day to pick up the DeSoto ISD Candidate Handbook at the DeSoto ISD Administration Building

: First day to pick up the DeSoto ISD Candidate Handbook at the DeSoto ISD Administration Building January 17, 202 4: First day to File for a Place on the Ballot.

4: First day to File for a Place on the Ballot. February 16, 2024 : Last day to File for a Place on the Ballot for the general election

: Last day to File for a Place on the Ballot for the general election April 4, 2024 : Last day to Register to Vote for the May 6, 2023 general election

: Last day to Register to Vote for the May 6, 2023 general election April 22, 2024 : First day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance

: First day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance April 23, 2024: Last day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked)

Last day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked) April 30, 2024: Last day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance

Last day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance May 4, 2024: Election Day

For more information, visit http://www.desotoisd.org/board_of_trustees/elections

About DeSoto Independent School District

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 5,400 students and 800 employees. The district comprises 10 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest level. The District’s 2021 Be The Future Strategic Plan focuses on equity, access, and excellence to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.