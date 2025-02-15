Marlene Holmes, Master Distiller of Milam & Greene Whiskey, Makes History

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

BLANCO, Texas (February 14, 2025) – Marlene Holmes, the master distiller of Milam & Greene Whiskey, has made history as one of the first American women and the only female distiller in the U.S. to be inducted into Whisky Magazine’s Hall of Fame. This award – one of the highest honors in the spirits business – recognizes Holmes’ exceptional contributions to the whiskey industry. She was celebrated at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on February 13, 2025, at the iconic Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant, lasting, and impactful contributions to the spirits industry. Holmes joins an incredibly elite group of less than 100 trailblazers and icons who are directly responsible for creating the modern whiskey world, including Buffalo Trace’s Elmer T. Lee, Wild Turkey’s Jimmy Russell, and Heaven Hill’s Parker Beam, among other luminaries and recognizes her legacy as one of the most respected distillers in the world.

“Marlene’s induction into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards is a win for not only Marlene but for Milam & Greene Distillery and the Texas whiskey industry,” said Marsha Milam, founder of Milam & Greene Whiskey. “Her influence reaches far beyond distilling. She’s inspiring the next generation of whiskey makers while drawing in new consumers with her fearless spirit, ensuring that her legacy will endure for years to come.”

A Legendary Journey in Whiskey

Holmes started her career in whiskey in 1990 with Jim Beam in Kentucky working under the legendary distiller Booker Noe who helped start the modern bourbon boom and created the small- batch category. During her time with Noe, she honed her craft and mastered the skill of whiskey-making, all while producing more than 1,400 barrels a day. After nearly three decades at Beam, she sought a new challenge in the industry. In 2018, she packed up her life and started a whole new chapter by bringing her expertise to the Milam & Greene in Blanco, Texas. Upon her arrival, she immediately became the most experienced whiskey maker in Texas. Since then, she has led the brand to national recognition and critical acclaim.

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, Holmes was named “Master Distiller of the Year” at the Women of Whiskey Awards for her groundbreaking work and dedication to the craft.

strong>About the World Drinks Awards: A Global Celebration of Excellence

The World Drinks Awards, presented by Whiskey Magazine unite whisky aficionados and industry experts from around the globe to celebrate excellence and craftsmanship. The Hall of Fame honors individuals whose work has left a profound and enduring impact on the whiskey industry, elevating spirits innovation and quality worldwide.

About Milam & Greene Whiskey

Nestled in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Milam & Greene Distillery is redefining American whiskey with its bold creativity and commitment to craftsmanship. Combining time-honored traditions with bold creativity, the distillery produces award-winning bourbon and rye that’s available in 19 states and counting. Milam & Greene is redefining the craft whiskey landscape.

For more information about Milam & Greene and their critically acclaimed whiskies, visit www. milamandgreenewhiskey.com.