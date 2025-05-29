Mark J. Rauscher Appointed Duncanville Assistant City Manager for Community Services

Mark J. Rauscher
Mark J. Rauscher, MPA, AICP, has been appointed Assistant City Manager for Community Services for the City of Duncanville. With more than 20 years of public sector leadership experience, Rauscher brings a proven track record of success in municipal operations, strategic capital planning, and community engagement.

Rauscher is set to begin his new role in June and will oversee a variety of departments vital to the city’s growth and quality of life, including Economic Development, Planning, Parks and Recreation, Communications and Marketing, the Duncanville Fieldhouse, and the Duncanville Public Library.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark to our leadership team,” said City Manager Douglas E. Finch. “His deep expertise and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal fit as we advance the goals of our upcoming Duncanville 2040 Comprehensive Plan and continue enhancing services that directly impact our community.”

Before joining Duncanville, Rauscher served as Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Sunnyvale, where he managed Public Works, Engineering, Planning and Development, and Parks and Recreation. He played a key role in overseeing a $44 million multi-fund budget, spearheaded a $17.5 million road rehabilitation project, and developed a five-year capital improvement plan to support long-term infrastructure needs.

Rauscher’s experience also includes senior-level roles in the City of Fort Worth, Dallas Public Works Department, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), and the North Central Texas Council of Governments. He is a certified planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas and a Master of Applied Geography from Texas State University.

“It’s a great opportunity for me professionally and personally to become a part of the City of Duncanville, and I’m ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Rauscher said. “I look forward to joining the outstanding leadership team at the City of Champions where my wife grew up and is a proud graduate of Duncanville High School.”

In his new role, Rauscher’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding redevelopment efforts, strengthening placemaking initiatives, and ensuring responsive, high-quality service delivery throughout Duncanville’s community services.

