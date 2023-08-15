Marco’s Pizza Opens in Cedar Hill

Facebook

CEDAR HILL, Texas – Dallas County, get ready to say, Mama Mia!

Marco’s Pizza, the fastest-growing authentic Italian pizza brand, is opening its newest location in Cedar Hill, Texas on Monday, August 21st. Located at 425 E. Pleasant Run Rd, the community can expect to indulge in premium quality, authentically prepared Italian pizza at a value they can trust.

Hoogland Restaurant Group, Marco’s Pizza’s largest franchisee that owns and operates more than 100 locations, is spearheading the opening.

We are thrilled to bring a new location to residents in Dallas County,” said Ray Whitmore, Regional Director of Operations. “Residents here already know and love us and we are so excited to grant them more opportunities to enjoy our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with their friends and families.”

The Marco’s mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco’s was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from fresh subs, salads, desserts, and sides, including crave-worthy breadsticks, traditional oven-baked chicken wings, or tender all-white meat breaded boneless wings, covered in a savory sauce. With carryout, delivery, app, and online ordering options, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Cedar Hill foodies can experience the delicious goodness they’ve been craving.

For more information about Marco’s Pizza in Cedar Hill please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app, or call (972) 535-5595.

About Highland Ventures, LTD. – www.highlandventuresltd.comHighland Ventures, LTD. is the parent company of Hoogland Restaurant Group (dba Marco’sPizza), Highland Pure Water & Ice, and Legacy Commercial Property. Highland Ventures operates more than 700 retail locations across the United States. It has developed more than 450 retail strip centers under its commercial property division, with tenants ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local community retailers.