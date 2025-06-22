Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas Celebrates Canada Day July 1

Facebook

Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas, our favorite local Canadian diner, will celebrate Canada Day and that country’s 158th birthday on July 1. From June 28 through July 1, guests dressed in a Canadian Tuxedo (denim top and denim bottom) receive a free half order of poutine to enjoy.

On Canada Day itself (July 1), guests who visit between 1 and 2:30 p.m. will receive a delicious, free butter tart — a true Canadian classic. Free Maple Leaf Diner T-shirts will also be given away on July 1 (quantities limited).

In addition, Maple Leaf Diner will host two exciting giveaways, one online and one in-person, where each winner will receive a $158 Maple Leaf Diner gift card and a Maple Leaf Diner T-shirt.

Maple Leaf Diner Owner Mike Delaurier

Even if you aren’t planning to celebrate Canada Day, the popular diner–owned and operated by Canadian transplant Mike Delaurier–is a fun place to enjoy breakfast or lunch any day. I’ve been several times, and every time I dine there, I discover something new to rave about.

MLD’s Canadian Eggs Benedict is outstanding, made with real Canadian, thicker-sliced peameal bacon. They also offer Southern Eggs Benedict with biscuit, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, and white gravy. The stacked-high chicken and waffles platter must be seen to believe, and seems to be one of the diner’s most popular orders.

But the poutine, available in several varieties, is the savory dish I dream about the most between visits. Poutine can be found everywhere in Canada, from convenience stores and service stations to fine restaurants, Delaurier says. Made with hand-cut fries and covered with cheese curds, poutine is topped with brown gravy. It cooks into a soggy, delicious mess that looks slightly intimidating, but tastes terrific.

Canadian bakery specialties

Maple Leaf Diner features display cases filled with tempting, scratch-made Canadian bakery items like butter tarts, scones, stuffed cookies, cream pies, and Nanaimo bars. It’s almost impossible to leave without a bag of goodies from the bakery counter.

Canadian transplant and entrepreneur Mike Delaurier opened Maple Leaf Diner in 2015. Many of his employees have been with the diner since then, Delaurier said.

Maple Leaf Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. M-F, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. For more information, please visit mldiner.com or call 214-434-1626.