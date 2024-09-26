Mansfield Police Department Announce Arrest of 3 Suspects For organized criminal activity

The Mansfield Police Department has been busy this week keeping the community safe. Today, they announced that officers arrested three suspects linked to organized criminal activity in our community.
At approximately 11:27 a.m. today, Mansfield PD officers received a call from 3145 E Broad St (Market Street) regarding a shoplifting in progress. The caller stated that a woman was inside the store placing items inside her skirt. While officers were en route to the location, the caller advised dispatchers that the female left the store in a black Honda Odyssey with two other males.
With the vehicle’s description, dispatchers could give officers quick updates to the responding units. With this assistance, officers initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle at the Chevron located at the intersection of US 287 and E Broad St.
When Mansfield Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle, the investigation became more than what was initially expected. Officers were able to identify the occupants of the vehicle as the same suspects in the theft that just occurred at Market Street.
Officers observed several trash bags in the vehicle with hundreds of items identical to those stolen from Market Street. The investigation conducted by officers at the scene led officers to the discovery that all of these items were stolen from several different locations across Texas!
The items stolen included makeup, circuit breakers, perfumes/body sprays, and other household goods such as wipes, razors, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, soaps/shampoos, and dresses and running shoes. The estimated value is in excess of $10,000.00!
shoes detergent and more
Photo courtesy Mansfield Police Department
All three suspects were taken into custody and are being charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and a warrant from other agencies.
Mansfield Police Department recognizes its dedicated dispatch team, whose quick thinking and coordination were vital in ensuring a successful outcome.
