Mansfield ISD to Purchase Evolv Security Screening Systems To Help With Weapon Detection

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

With a focus on safety and security as the district begins the 2023-24 school year, Mansfield ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the purchase of Evolv weapons detection systems at its board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The artificial intelligence-driven weapons screening systems will be installed at the district’s high school campuses beginning in September. The board also approved hiring six safety specialists to operate the Evolv technology.

The purchase of Evolv and expansion of the district’s Safety and Security Department is the most recent investment in a decades-long history of commitment by the board to ensure students and staff are safe.

For more information on Evolv, visit their website.

Mansfield ISD: Safety and Security Highlights