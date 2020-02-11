Mansfield ISD Has Seven Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Program

Mansfield- Residents of Mansfield, TX know they live in a highly rated school district. Congratulations to the seven students in Mansfield ISD, that have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students were among the less than one percent of high school students to become semifinalists in the program back in September.

Out of more than 1.6 million entrants nationwide, only 16,000 students are selected as semifinalists. In February, 15,000 of those students are named finalists. About half of those finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship worth thousands of dollars.

Congratulations to Mansfield ISD National Merit finalists:

Richard Aaron Libed – Lake Ridge High School

Ashley Chuong – Lake Ridge High School

Chace Moncrief – Lake Ridge High School

Vivian Nguyen – Lake Ridge High School

Yunah Song – Legacy High School

Velin Kojouharov – Mansfield High School

Dylan Nanney – Mansfield High School

The National Merit Scholarship Program, founded in 1955, is an academic competition for recognition and college scholarships. Scholars earn the distinction of semifinalist based on their top scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The academically talented high school seniors are selected based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. Learn more about the program.

The mission of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) is to recognize and honor the academically talented students of the United States. NMSC accomplishes its mission by conducting nationwide academic scholarship programs. The enduring goals of NMSC’s scholarship programs are:

To promote a wider and deeper respect for learning in general and for exceptionally talented individuals in particular

To shine a spotlight on brilliant students and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence at all levels of education

To stimulate increased support from individuals and organizations that wish to sponsor scholarships for outstanding scholastic talent

