Mansfield FieldhouseUSA Closes Until March 23

Hello Parents, Coaches and Players:

We will be closed and have postponed all games for this weekend March 13-15. Additionally, all practices, training and evening activities will be cancelled March 16-22. We will open back up March 23rd.

We want to extend thanks to our communities as we continue to navigate through the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19. As a company, FieldhouseUSA remains committed to providing an outstanding experience in a safe, secure and fun environment.

Please know that you and the families that enter our facilities are always at the heart of our decisions. As circumstances continue to evolve, we will work to provide timely and concise information based on the most current guidance from our local, state and federal health authorities.

Due to the March 11th, 2020 announcement by the World Health Organization that the outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic, updated announcements by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and information from medical professionals including state and federal health officials, the following actions are being taken in an attempt to minimize health and safety risks for those that enter FieldhouseUSA and our community.

As a precaution, FieldhouseUSA will be closed and remain closed from Saturday, March 14th through Sunday, March 22nd as we assess the situation in our communities. FieldhouseUSA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation prior to reopening the facility on Monday, March 23rd, and will communicate as updated information becomes available. During this break, FieldhouseUSA offices will be closed and all FieldhouseUSA programming, including practices, games and skills training that have been scheduled within this time frame will be considered postponed until further notice. Any tournaments and events that have been scheduled within the facility for all locations during this timeframe have been canceled.

We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution. Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement; however, given all that we know now and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, including Health Services, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.

During this break please care for yourself, your family, those around you and the community. Please continue to adhere to the preventative measures as recommended by public health officials and visit the CDC website for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html

This is a fluid and rapidly progressing situation that impacts us all. Thank you for your patience as we work together to deliver a successful experience for our league and event participants, attendees, staff and all that enter our FieldhouseUSA facilities.

Sincerely,

Gary Oliver

FieldhouseUSA

