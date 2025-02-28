Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Game Room Clerk

Facebook

Fort Worth, TX — On Wednesday, a Tarrant County jury found 29-year-old Albert

Gonzalez guilty of capital murder for fatally shooting a game room clerk during a robbery.

Gonzalez received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Chase Payne and Tim Rodgers represented the

state in the case.

The crime took place on March 4, 2021, when Gonzalez and an accomplice, Renay Juan

Moreno, were dropped off at the 5D Smoke Shop and Game Room, located on Altamesa

Boulevard. Once inside, Gonzalez pulled out a firearm and pointed it at 37-year-old

Mahmoud Ghanim of Arlington. Ghanim raised his hands and attempted to push the gun

away, but Gonzalez shot him in the torso, killing him.

Following the murder, Gonzalez and Moreno proceeded to steal money and cell phones from

other patrons inside the game room. They also rifled through Ghanim’s pockets, stealing

cash, and took a bag of money from the game room.

“This is capital murder, make no mistake about it,” Payne told the jury during his closing

arguments.

After the robbery and shooting, Gonzalez and Moreno fled the scene and had their driver,

Suzann Meranda Aleman, take them back to their hotel, where they divided the stolen

money.

“This defendant planned the robbery, prepared to commit murder, and carried it out,”

Rodgers stated. “He came prepared and did exactly what he intended to do.”

Both Renay Juan Moreno and Suzann Meranda Aleman face charges of capital murder in

connection with the crime.

Special thanks to Tarrant County District Attorney Investigator Danny Nutt and Victim

Advocate Laura Medina for their work on the case, as well as to the Fort Worth Police

Department for their dedicated efforts in bringing justice to the victim and ensuring the

safety of the community.