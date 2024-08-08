Mama Won’t Fly Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

Mama Won’t Fly, a hilarious comedy that opens Aug. 8 at Duncanville Community Theatre, invites us to take a wild road-trip from Birmingham, AL to San Monica, CA. The Duncanville production of the play, written by James Hope Wooten, is directed by Jerry Ayers.

Mama Won’t Fly Plot Synopsis

With only four days until a family wedding in California, feisty Mama Lorraine refuses to fly from Alabama to attend the wedding. The solution is a wild and crazy road trip to make the nuptials on time. The action is set in the present day summer time, with stops along the country as the family journeys to California. The show has been termed “both ferociously funny and surprisingly heartwarming,” and promises to deliver a good time for all.

The ensemble cast features Erin Lee Golden as Savannah Honeycutt, Lorraine Mantie as Norleen Sprunt (Mama), and Danielle Franklin as Hayley Quinn. Other colorful characters include Tanya, Edweena, Aunt Ardele, and Teeta (all played by Wendy Acosta); Denton, Uncle Ferd, Mickey, Red, and Spud (all played by Clark Hackney). Essie, Aunt Rema Jean, Fanny, and Kiki are all played by Jinger Jones; and Cousin Chicken, Mitch, Officer Dugger, Ronald, and Kelvin are all played by Jerremy Keith. Great Aunt Pawnee, Juliette, and Sybil are played by Mary R. Turner.

Duncanville Community Theatre Crew

Production crew for “Mama Won’t Fly” includes Sound Operator Roger Cedeno, Jr.; and lighting operator Jerry Ayers. Master Carpenter is Joe Skrivanek, and Backstage Manager is Rebecca Hackney. Set work crew members include Wendy Acosta, Roger Cedeno Jr., Danielle Franklin, Erin Lee Golden, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Jinger Joner, Jerremy Keith, Lorraine Mantie, and Mary R. Turner. Amy Jackson is Executive Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator. Heather Winkelman is Associate Director.

Reservations are recommended, since some performances are often sold out. Performances are Aug. 8-10 and 15-17 at 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee on Aug. 11. Tickets are priced at $15 for all performances, and are available by calling 972-780-5707 or emailing boxoffice@dctheatre.org. Performances are held at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville. Additional parking is available at the First Christian Church across Main Street.

“The Lone Star Love Potion,” the next Duncanville Community Theatre production, will be Sept. 19-28. Auditions will be held Aug. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville. Additional information about the auditions and the roles available can be found at dctheatre.org/workshops-auditions.