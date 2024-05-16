Mailbox Improvement Week Arrives in Time for Spring Cleaning

Facebook

Dallas-Fort Worth – The U.S. Postal Service is asking all Dallas homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 19–25.

Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers.

The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers.

If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes. USPS customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, contact your local post office.

