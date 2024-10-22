Maggiano’s New Fall Menu a Winner

Facebook

Maggiano’s new fall menu is a sure-fire winner, with eight new Italian American classics ranging from appetizers to entrees and desserts. We were invited to try a selection of the new dishes at a recent tasting at the Maggiano’s in NorthPark. Several items on the new menu call for table-side service, and that’s something Maggiano’s excels in!

Diners always receive exceptional attention at Maggiano’s, but they get more personal attention than ever before when ordering the Signature Caesar, Riserva Veal Parmesan, and Smoked Old Fashion Cocktail. Chris ordered the Chef’s Signature Caesar (in-house chopped romaine lettuce hearts, in-house made Caesar dressing and croutons, $17.50), topped with a fresh brick of Parmesan cheese, and his cheese was grated tableside by NorthPark Maggiano’s new GM Luigi DiGrande.

My Mozzarella alla Caprese salad (fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze) was lovely enough for a magazine layout. Maggiano’s version was not only beautifully plated, but offered a tantalizing blend of flavors and oh, that mozzarella! It’s priced at $15.50, and for an additional charge they add San Daniele sliced prosciutto to the salad.

Riserva Veal Parmesan a Showstopper

Our entrée was the “Riserva” Veal Parmesan, also expertly carved tableside by GM Luigi. The 14 oz bone-in, free range veal chop, hand-breaded and topped with fresh marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, is a showstopper dish. Priced at $43.99, our family style platter could easily feed four people.

The flowery description in a recent press release has more detail: “In Italian wine, Riserva typically refers to distinguished wines that are aged longer and made from superior grapes. Inspired by this tradition, the “Riserva” Veal Parmesan takes center stage on the menu, showcasing a 14 oz bone-in free-range veal chop, responsibly sourced from a farm known for its exceptional commitment to animal welfare and sustainability. It’s then hand-breaded and topped with fresh marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and cut tableside.”

We also tried the Rigatoni alla Vodka, with a creamy, tomato-based vodka sauce tossed with fresh, rigatoni pasta ($23.50). This tasty and filling dish could stand alone as a main entrée, especially for vegetarians.

Our waiter recommended a glass of Oberon Cabernet, a Gold Medal winning wine from Napa Valley. The Cab was such a deep red it was almost purple, with complex flavors and a smooth finish that perfectly complemented the veal. Dessert was a delightful trio of such irresistible goodies as Tiramisu, strawberry cheesecake, and Vera’s Lemon Cookies.

Maggiano’s fall menu

Additional items featured on Maggiano’s new fall menu include an Antipasto Board, with a selection of artisanal meats and cheeses and house made accompaniments. A Truffle & Honey Whipped Ricotta is another new item. Fettucine Bolognese is a new menu item that’s only available on Tuesday, celebrating National Pasta Month in October. They also offer delivery of all pasta dishes during October without a service charge.

Maggiano’s now boasts 50 locations nationwide that offer a mix of classic and contemporary recipes that include antipasto, pastas, salads, steaks, seafood, and regular chef specials. Jessica Alshebli is the Executive Chef at our favorite location in NorthPark. It’s hard to beat this location with its old-school ambience making it the perfect spot for a relaxing lunch or dinner. I love Maggiano’s soothing soundtrack of Italian-American crooners like Bennett, Como, and Sinatra. Maggiano’s offers a stress-free environment with fine food, warm hospitality, and a “stay a while” ambience. For additional information, including the Maggiano’s nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.