Lyric Stage Presents The Producers at Moody Performance Hall

“The Producers,” a blockbuster hit Broadway musical, will be Lyric Stage’s first show at Moody Performance Hall. Performances will be held in the new venue Jan. 11-20 in 2024.

Lyric Stage is a musical theatre company dedicated to American performances. The company is excited to present The Producers at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District. The move to the new space allows the company to showcase two weekends in a row.

Plot Synopsis for The Producers

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history. This will allow them to bilk their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes wrong with their plan–the show is a smash hit!

“The Producers” arrived on Broadway at the St. James Theater on March 22, 2001, and began previews leading up to its official opening on April 19, 2001. Starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, The Producers quickly became the hottest ticket in the history of Broadway, hailed by critics and audiences alike. The show dominated the awards season that year, winning a record 12 Tony Awards. “The Producers went on to run for 33 previews and 2,502 performances before closing on April 22, 2007.

Lyric Stage’s performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com, or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. Please Note: The Produces is rated PG, and the show contains adult language and mature themes.

The Producers Cast and Creatives

The cast includes B.J. Cleveland as Max Bialystock, Brandon Wilhelm as Leo Bloom, Jeff Wells as Franz Liebkind, Micah Green as Rogers Debris, Julia Hartman as Ulla, Ryan Michael Friedman as Carmen Ghia, Keith Warren as The Featured Male, Sarah Floyd as The Featured Female, and Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Jacob Sewell, Antavius Draughn, Emily Dye, Paulette Cocke, Martin Vershel and Will Shafer as Ensemble.

The show is directed by Brandon Mason. Bruce Greer serves as Music Director; Jason Foster serves as Lighting Designer; Tricia Guenther serves as Costume Designer; Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer; and Scott Guenther is the General Manager.

Lyric Stage

A Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions. They include 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. For more information, please visit lyricstage.org.