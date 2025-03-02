Lyric Stage Presents Jekyll & Hyde March 28-April 19

Facebook

Lyric Stage presents Jekyll & Hyde, a dramatic and intense musical, at the Lyric Studios Space from March 28 to April 19. Tickets are now on sale.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, the performance features a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

The story is an evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas.

Rebuffed by the powers that be, Jekyll decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments. In the process, he accidentally unleashes his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. The production is rated PG-13.

Jekyll & Hyde Company

Directed by Michael Serrecchia, Lyric Stage’s production of Jekyll & Hyde features a talented cast of 22 local actors. The role of Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde is played by Cameron Vargas, with Julia Rose Hartman as Lucy Harris and Nicole Brady-Chen as Emma Carew.

Additional cast members are Ben Meaders as Simon Stride, Hunter Lewis as Gabriel John Utterson, AJ Martinez as Lord Savage, and Christine Phelan as Lady Beaconsfield. Andy Searcy is Sir Archibald Proops, with Hector Garcia as Sir Danvers Carew and James Williams as General Lord Glossop. Doug Fowler is Bishop of Basingstoke, with Jayden Russell as Nellie, Colton Daniel as Spider, and Alexandru Istrate as Poole.

Ensemble members include Jacob Thomason, Madeline Carter, Sydney Hamil, and Caitlin Martelle. Youth Ensemble members are Jessie Prince, Justin Prince, Wyatt Hartz, and Varsha Jagarlamudi.

Creative Team for Jekyll & Hyde includes Producer–Catherine Carpenter Cox; Director-Michael Serrecchia; Musical Director-Larry Miller; Choreographer and Costumer–Tricia Guenther; Set, Lighting and Sound Designer–Scott Guenther.

Lyric Stage Studio

All performances will be held at the Lyric Stage Studio, 1170 Quaker Street in Dallas. Tickets are priced from $30-$50, and are available now. For more information please visit lyricstage.org/season31.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced more than 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and two Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.