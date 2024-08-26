Lunch at The Sicilian Butcher in Alliance Town Center

Facebook

After being invited to try the Sicilian Butcher’s food at their recently opened Fort Worth location, photographer Chris Waits and I enjoyed a leisurely lunch there. The modern craft meatball and charcuterie bar by celebrity chef Joey Maggiore is located in the bustling Alliance Town Center, which also boasts a new H-E-B and scores of other popular retailers.

While Chef Joey wasn’t there the day of our lunch, we were warmly greeted by GM Dustin Petrosky and Chef Landon. The Sicilian Butcher was busy at lunchtime, so we were happy to snag one of the last remaining high booths overlooking the dining area. The restaurant serve traditional Italian cuisine but with lots of innovative twists.

Sicilian Butcher Charcuterie Board

At the manager’s suggestion, we started our meal with a Charcuterie board served for two or more diners. It featured a variety of Artisanal meats (Prosciutto, Salami, hot Copa) and cheeses; flavorful Sicilian olives, grapes, toast points, and a delightful, sticky Figgy Jam. The olives were irresistible, sweeter than most ripe olives, with a hint of orange flavoring. I could have easily eaten an entire jar.

We also tried several of the house favorite cocktails, The Sicilian (bourbon, Amaro liqueur) and a picturesque Statue of David. This cocktail is comprised of gin and ginger beer and adorned with mint leaves, similar to a Moscow Mule. They also sell souvenir Statue of David mugs.

Craft Meatball Ferris Wheel

We spotted something really unique but obviously very popular on several tables—a Craft Meatball Ferris Wheel. Like most men I know, Chris is a meatball lover, so he ordered the meatball-laden Ferris wheel for an entrée. The working wheel offers diners a way to play with their food and eat it too (as long as you don’t spin it too fast). The six craft meatballs feature a variety of flavors: Sicilian veal, beef and pork; sausage; eggplant; Chicken Parmigiano; Tony’s steak; and a seasonal crafted meatball; plus sauces.

I ordered my old favorite, the Veal Scallopini Lemon Piccato, and found it to be very tender and perfectly seasoned with capers and a piquant sauce. The veal was served with the Chef’s daily pasta to help soak up the sauce. Chris enjoyed being able to try so many different types of meatballs, but he said next time, he’d choose a meatball sandwich with his favorite.

The Sicilian Baker

Each Sicilian Butcher location houses a sister concept — The Sicilian Baker—that features a build-your-own cannoli bar, pastries, gelato, espresso and other Sicilian sweets. We were wowed by a creamy and decadent Tiramisu, which could easily prove addictive. We were also treated to a large vanilla custard-filled Lobster Tail pastry and flaky Sfogliatelle (an unpronounceable but delicious pastry) from the adjacent bakery.

The Sicilian Butcher Founders

In press information, Chef Joey Maggiore notes, “My father, Tomaso, a Sicilian-born chef, inspired my dream of creating a restaurant that embodied his passion for Italian cuisine. The Sicilian Butcher is a testament to that dream, offering delectable experiences and flavors that wow our guests. In May, we opened our chef-driven brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, right next door to The Sicilian Butcher. The warm welcome we received has been incredible. So get ready, Texas! The Sicilians are coming.”

Savory Fund

An innovative private equity firm investing in emerging restaurant concepts, Savory Fund acquired Hash Kitchen in 2021 and The Sicilian Butcher in 2022, with plans to expand both concepts nationwide. Currently, the innovative Sicilian and Italian-inspired restaurant operates three locations in Arizona, with new locations set to open in North Dallas and San Antonio.

The Sicilian Butcher at 3200 Tracewood in Alliance Town Center will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit TheSicilianButcher.com and TheSicilianBaker.com.