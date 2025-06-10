Lucky Strike Entertainment Launches 2025 Summer Season Pass  

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE: LUCK), one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment, announced the return of their popular Summer Season Pass, offering guests two free games of bowling every day at hundreds of locations nationwide from May 13 through September 1, 2025. The program is available in two tiers, Basic and Premium, offering an unbeatable value for families and friends all summer long.
Basic Summer Season Pass Includes:
· 2 games of bowling every day
· Shoe rental
· Valid at the location where purchased
Premium Summer Season Pass Includes:
· 2 games of bowling every day
· Shoe rental
· $5 arcade card reload every visit
· 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages
· Access to all participating Lucky Strike, Bowlero, and AMF locations nationwide
The Summer Season Pass offers unmatched convenience and fun, whether you want to keep the kids entertained or have an exciting night out with friends.
“We’re excited to offer a program that offers our customers a great value while bringing them together to create lasting memories every summer day at our amazing venues. It’s the perfect way to keep the fun going all summer long,” said Lucky Strike Entertainment President Lev Ekster.
The Summer Season Pass is available now at www.summerseasonpass.com.
Dallas Ft. Worth Locations are below:
Bowling Alley, Arcade, Bar, & More | Bowlero Dallas
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF DeSoto Lanes
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Lewisville Lanes
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Richardson Lanes
Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar, & More | AMF Spare Time Lanes
Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar & Party Venue | Bowlero Denton
Sports Bar & Bowling Alley | Bowlero Euless
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Watauga
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Garland
Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Highland Hills
All locations: Discover Nearby Bowling Center Locations | Lucky Strike
About Lucky Strike Entertainment
Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world’s premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.