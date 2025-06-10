Lucky Strike Entertainment Launches 2025 Summer Season Pass  

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE: LUCK), one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment, announced the return of their popular Summer Season Pass, offering guests two free games of bowling every day at hundreds of locations nationwide from May 13 through September 1, 2025. The program is available in two tiers, Basic and Premium, offering an unbeatable value for families and friends all summer long.

Basic Summer Season Pass Includes:

·         2 games of bowling every day

·         Shoe rental

·         Valid at the location where purchased

Premium Summer Season Pass Includes:

·         2 games of bowling every day

·         Shoe rental

·         $5 arcade card reload every visit

·         15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages

·         Access to all participating Lucky Strike, Bowlero, and AMF locations nationwide

The Summer Season Pass offers unmatched convenience and fun, whether you want to keep the kids entertained or have an exciting night out with friends.

“We’re excited to offer a program that offers our customers a great value while bringing them together to create lasting memories every summer day at our amazing venues. It’s the perfect way to keep the fun going all summer long,” said Lucky Strike Entertainment President Lev Ekster.

The Summer Season Pass is available now at www.summerseasonpass.com.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Launches 2025 Summer Season Pass

Dallas Ft. Worth Locations are below:

Bowling Alley, Arcade, Bar, & More | Bowlero Dallas

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF DeSoto Lanes

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Lewisville Lanes

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Richardson Lanes

Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar, & More | AMF Spare Time Lanes

Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar & Party Venue | Bowlero Denton

Sports Bar & Bowling Alley | Bowlero Euless

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Watauga

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Garland

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Highland Hills

All locations: Discover Nearby Bowling Center Locations | Lucky Strike

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world’s premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.

Previous articleCool and Unique Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use
Next articleShakespeare Dallas Presents Shakespeare in the Park June 13-July 20
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.