Low Cost Orthodontic Care at Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Patients in need of lower cost orthodontic care are welcome to apply for treatment at Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in Dallas. Children and teens with good oral hygiene habits are accepted for orthodontic care.

Getting braces is a rite of passage for many children and some adults, but it also can strain families’ budgets. Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in Dallas offers lower cost orthodontic treatment for children, teens and adults, and spots are available now.

Potential patients may schedule screening/examination appointments by calling 214-828-8121 or by filling out an online form. More information about the process is available at dentistry.tamu.edu.

250 Orthodontic Slots Available Yearly

“The dental college accepts about 250 patients each year for orthodontic treatment,” said Dr. Gayle Glenn, clinical associate professor in the Department of Orthodontics. “Spots fill quickly, so please act fast. We offer traditional braces for children and adults, plus clear aligners like Invisalign for patients who are candidates for that type of treatment.”

To qualify for screening, prospective patients must:

• Be at least 7 years old

• Have good oral hygiene habits

• Receive professional dental care on a routine basis

• Be able to commit to monthly orthodontic appointments scheduled during regular business hours

Candidates from throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the surrounding areas are welcome to apply. Once accepted into the orthodontic program, patients must be seen at regular four- to six-week intervals. Appointments are generally one to two hours long. Payment plans are available.

The orthodontic clinic has been providing quality orthodontic care at affordable fees for more than 60 years. The dental college is accessible via Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Green Line/Baylor University Medical Center Station.

Texas A&M University College of Dentistry

Texas A&M University College of Dentistry (formerly Baylor College of Dentistry) in Dallas is a part of Texas A&M University and Texas A&M Health. Founded in 1905, the College of Dentistry is a nationally recognized center for oral health sciences education, research, specialized patient care and continuing dental education. Learn more at dentistry.tamu.edu.