LONE STAR NIL’s STUDENT-ATHLETE REGISTRATION OPENS OCT. 4

FRISCO, Texas – Offering its exclusive name, image and likeness opportunity for homegrown Texan student-athletes, LONE STAR NIL, LLC™ has opened its registration portal current enrollees at Texas universities and colleges. In-state student-athletes participating on varsity teams at any of the state’s 116 institutions of higher education can register for LONE STAR NIL free of charge at www.LoneStarNIL.com or through this direct link.

Previously announced in June, LONE STAR NIL provides the nation’s first statewide program for name, image and likeness, focusing on Texas-based students enrolling at in-state institutions and developing NIL opportunities with the state’s robust business community. Registrants are required to provide basic information before completing an expanded questionnaire. Once student-athletes enter the system, LONE STAR NIL will explore and work to develop name, image and likeness matches with local, regional and statewide companies.

“We are excited to officially open LONE STAR NIL’s registration portal,” said founding CEO Tom Burnett. “Since our initial summer announcement, we’ve been enthused with our continuous planning with strategic advisors, beneficial engagements with college athletes, coaches and administrators, and insightful review with business leaders.”

Instead of having a competitive interest from an athletics standpoint, LONE STAR NIL is instead focused on overall Texan success. The program directly connects student-athletes to in-state companies, large and small, and does not seek NIL deals from individual institutional boosters and supporters. In tandem with arranging permissible financial activity, LONE STAR NIL offers comprehensive educational support and actively seeks opportunities for professional, community service and charitable activity for student-athletes.

“A key to our program, beyond the core aspect of NIL activity and the obvious financial benefits, is that we are very focused on the holistic opportunities that all college students should have,” added Burnett, a native Texan, former Division I conference commissioner and chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee. “By connecting professional development, community and charitable service into our name, image and likeness program, beyond the transactions central to NIL, we can ensure that students continue developing in the well-round manner that leads to lifelong success, both personally and professionally, likely as productive members of the future Texas workforce.”

LONE STAR NIL’s program follows Texas state law and NCAA guidelines, and all NIL activity will be reviewed in advance by officials at a participating student-athlete’s campus. At this time, high school students in Texas cannot participate in NIL activity, and must wait until official college enrollment. Enrolled college athletes from out-of-state that attend Texas institutions, or those Texas-based students enrolled out-of-state, do not qualify for LONE STAR NIL’s program. Texan students transferring back home from outside the state can register for LONE STAR NIL.

Additional information is available at www.LoneStarNIL.com, or on LONE STAR NIL’s social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. LONE STAR NIL is a subsidiary of Southwest Sports Partners, LLC, a Frisco, Texas-based athletics consulting and events services firm.