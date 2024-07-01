Loloi Inc. PUBLIC NOTICE OF COMMISSIONERS’ COURT MEETING FOR CONSIDERATION OF A TAX ABATEMENT AGREEMENT FOR PROPERTY LOCATED IN ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE OF COMMISSIONERS’ COURT MEETING FOR

CONSIDERATION OF A TAX ABATEMENT AGREEMENT FOR

PROPERTY LOCATED IN ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

The Commissioner’s Court of Ellis County, Texas (the “County”), with said property being located in a Texas Enterprise Zone and therefore located in a reinvestment zone in the City of Ennis, Ellis County, Texas, will consider entering into a tax abatement agreement, as follows:

1. The name of the property owner and applicant for the tax abatement agreement is Loloi Inc.

2. The name of the reinvestment zone shall be “Texas Enterprise Zone” and location is FM 1183 and Hwy. 287 more specifically described as PID 187482, PID 187483, PID 230934, PID 276866, and PID 185537 in Ennis Texas 75119 and consisting of approximately 124.5244 acres.

3. The Project will bring a new distribution / fulfillment center to Ennis Texas for home decorative and home furnishing products.

4. The improvements to be included in the tax abatement agreement generally consist of qualified business and personal property.

5. The estimated capital investment for this project is approximately $107 million and the full employment is expected to reach 270 full time employees within 3 years of final Certificate of Occupancy.

Pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act (the “Act”), the County will consider approval of the tax abatement agreement at a regularly scheduled meeting at 2:00 p.m. on August 6th, 2024.

In the Second Floor commissioner’s Courtroom at 101 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.

This notice shall remain continuously posted for at least 30 days prior to the meeting and shall be posted in the same manner as required by the Act for a Commissioners’ Court meeting.