Local Veteran Increases Access to Senior Care in Dallas-Fort Worth

A Place At Home provides compassionate in-home care to a growing senior population in North Tarrant County

GRAPEVINE, Texas – (July 18, 2023) – A Place At Home, a senior-focused home care provider franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A Place At Home – DFW Northwest will provide compassionate in-home care to the growing senior population in north Tarrant County. U.S. Air Force Veteran Todd Tomlinson owns and operates the new location in Grapevine that opens on July 20.

Tomlinson’s passion for in-home care emerged at a young age when his grandmother broke her hip and required round-the-clock assistance. When witnessing the challenges his working mom and aunt faced in juggling their schedules to care for their mother, Tomlinson became aware of the need for in-home caretakers. Unfortunately, at the time, options like A Place At Home were not as prevalent, and his grandmother was placed in a nursing home where she experienced a second hip fracture and passed away within a month.

“I truly believe if she hadn’t fallen, she could’ve lived another 15 to 20 years,” says Tomlinson. “But unfortunately, the nursing home claimed they had no idea how she fell, despite their responsibility to provide 24/7 assistance, including getting in and out of bed. Although we can never know how in-home care might have positively impacted my grandmother’s life, I am determined to spare other families the pain of ‘what ifs.’ As the owner, I will be a strong advocate for those entrusted to my business’s care.”

After 10 years in the U.S. Airforce, Tomlinson returned to Dallas-Fort Worth to begin working with AT&T providing network reliability and service restoration during natural disasters. After more than two decades in the telecommunications industry, he felt a calling to help seniors, reminded of what his family went through with his grandmother.

“I believe in the power of in-home care to improve the lives of seniors and their families. My unwavering commitment as the owner is to be a strong advocate for those entrusted to my care, ensuring that every individual under my watch receives the compassion and support they truly deserve.”

A Place At Home – DFW Northwest primarily serves Argyle, Colleyville, Coppell, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Keller, Highland Village, Roanoke, and Southlake. Tomlinson and his team of compassionate caregivers offer a comprehensive range of senior-focused care services designed to provide personalized guidance throughout the aging journey. These services include in-home care, care coordination, assistance finding and transitioning into senior living alternatives, and staffing solutions for senior living facilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd into our franchise family,” says Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home. “Todd’s dedication to serving the community and giving back, combined with his personal experience in the senior care industry, makes him the perfect fit for our franchise. We can’t wait to watch his business grow, and for more Dallas-Fort Worth area residents to experience the highest level of care they deserve.”

To learn more about A Place At Home – DFW Northwest, call 682-428-2444.

For more information about franchising with A Place At Home, visit aplaceathomefranchise. com.

About A Place At Home

A Place At Home offers a range of customized senior-focused care services, including in-home care, care coordination, and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible. Visit aplaceathome.com for more information.