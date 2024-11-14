Local Student Athletes Honored by Texas Rangers Youth Academy

Facebook

Local high school athletes won several prestigious awards from the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. Duncanville High School freshman Braylon Hubbard, Midlothian HS graduate Ana Gonzalez, and Nimitz HS graduate Giovanca Frias all received honors.

Braylon participated in the WWBA Freshman World Championship. In July, Braylon was invited to the Hank Aaron Invitational for the class of 2027 and 2028. Hank Aaron is a week-long on-field developmental event hosted by MLB in Vero Beach, FL, with former big-league coaches and players.

Based on his success and performance at the Hank Aaron Invitational, he was selected for the Breakthrough Series Team to participate in the WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) Freshman World Championship. It’s the top scouting attraction of amateur baseball each year with over 700+ MLB scouts and college coaches in attendance.

Duncanville HS Student Braylon Hubbard

“The Academy has been my foundation. They’ve given me the chance to compete, learn from top players, and push myself every day,” Braylon said. “Being part of this family and these events has taught me to dream big, and I’m grateful for the support.”

Braylon is a long-time Texas Rangers Youth Academy athlete and attends Duncanville High School (Class of 2028). He has been a member of numerous special event teams, including the 2023 Junior Nike RBI Regional Team and the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Team. He was also selected to the 2x Negro Leagues Invitational Team, and he was the 2022 12U National Jr. Homerun Derby Champion.

Braylon’s selection for the WWBA Freshman World Championship is a testament to the Texas Rangers Youth Academy’s role in helping young athletes develop their skills and

showcase their talent on the national stage. Opportunities like these open doors to college scholarships and potential professional careers, especially with the level of exposure he receives in front of scouts.

Vernon College Roommates Share Honor

The Academy also announced the selection of Giovanca Frias and Ana Gonzalez as co-winners of its 2024 Youth of the Year award presented by Coca-Cola. The Youth of the Year recognition is awarded annually to dedicated Academy athletes across Major League Baseball who demonstrate excellence both on and off the field.

The college roommates will each receive $5,000 in scholarship funds toward their tuition at Vernon (Texas) College, where they are expected to continue their respective softball-playing careers as freshmen this fall. Frias will represent the Rangers Youth Academy during a pre-game ceremony prior Game 2 of the 2024 World Series in Los Angeles alongside Commissioner Cup Most Valuable Player, Jalen McLin, and the nine other Youth award winners.

Frias, a graduate of Irving Nimitz High School, has been a dominant pitcher for the Academy since the start of 2021. She is a four-time Nike RBI Regional player, two-time Jennie Finch Classic player, two-time Cat Osterman Invitational player, two-time Breakthrough Series Invitee, and a 2022 Elite Development Invitee. The right-hander led the Rangers Youth Academy to championships in the 2021 Jennie Finch Classic and 2024 Cat Osterman Invitational.

Gonzalez, a former Jennie Finch Empowerment Award-winner (2023) and Breakthrough Series MVP (2022), has been a member of the Rangers Youth Academy since 2019 while attending Midlothian High School. One of the most decorated athletes in Academy history, she is a four-time Jennie Finch Classic Team Member, three-time Nike RBI Regional Team member, three-time Breakthrough Series invitee, and two-time Elite Development Invitational invitee.

Texas Rangers Youth Academy

“Giovanca and Ana embody everything the Rangers Youth Academy strives to represent,” said Juan Leonel Gárciga, Senior Director of Youth Academy & Baseball Development. “In addition to being talented and gifted athletes, both young women have shown an unmatched passion and dedication for positively impacting the lives of those around them. We could not be more excited to continue following their success as players and people at the collegiate level.”

Learn more about what’s happening at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy by visiting

TexasRangers.com/Academy.