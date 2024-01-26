Local Father Opens First of Four D1 Training Locations in DFW Communities

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MANSFIELD, Texas – D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training, has opened a new location in Mansfield at 1836 Cannon Drive, Suite 600, on Jan. 15. The group and personal training fitness facility employs a sports-science backed training regimen led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals.

In celebration of the new location’s launch, Mansfield neighbors and residents are encouraged to stop by and meet the facility’s team at its grand opening event on Feb 24 from 1-4PM. The event will feature a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening as well as hosting various different local vendors, service providers, and community members to help kick off the occasion. The location will also feature fun games and entertainment, raffle prizes and exclusive training packages for new and existing members.

Michael Klein joins a roster of impressive existing franchisees and owners some of which include professional athletes such as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, Tim Tebow and Michael Oher. Plus, with more than 20 years of business experience, Klein is poised for success as a business owner in the fitness space. Prior to joining D1 Training, Klein worked for his family company, Klein Tools, as an Operations Executive. In 2021, Klein exited the business and was inspired to pursue a path in franchising, where he was introduced to D1 Training and signed on for four units that will open across Texas in the coming years. Mansfield will be Klein’s second D1 Training to open, with his recent acquisition of D1 Training Aledo, which was completed in Nov. 2023.

Klein heavily resonated with the brand and its commitment to athletic excellence at any age. He was a coach for many of his daughters’ teams when they were young and supported their interests to work with specialized coaches and trainers to improve their skills. Klein has seen firsthand the development in middle and high-school sports and believes D1 Training is a great opportunity to bring validated training to additional communities in Texas.

Klein is an active member of the Fort Worth area community he resides in with his wife, Stephanie, and his daughters Caroline, Abigail, Emily, and Raleigh. Klein serves as the Tarrant County Board Chair for the American Heart Association, where health and wellness is paramount in the mission to fight heart disease and promote living longer, healthier lives.

“D1 Training isn’t just a place for athletes,” said Klein. “It’s a place for our community members of all ages to come together, grow stronger, and reach new heights. Together, we’ll build not only better athletes but also stronger bonds within our community – we can’t wait to get the doors of our first location open.”

D1 Mansfield offer four age-based programs including Rookie (ages 7-11), Developmental (ages 12-14), Prep (ages 15-18) and D1 Adult. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 Training offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches. The goal is simple: to continue to train athletes who are dedicated to their sport or their fitness goals, regardless of age or athletic background.

“Michael is the ideal candidate to bring the D1 Training experience to Mansfield,” said the brand’s Chief Operating Officer, Dan Murphy. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the D1 family and are confident in their ability to show the Mansfield area what they’ve been missing out on. D1 is a one-of-a-kind fitness experience that’s built around the individual and meant to help people meet their appropriate edge. Our strong network of franchisees embodies our core values to bring the D1 Training vision to life, and we know Michael will do just that in Mansfield and its surrounding communities.”

Strategically expanding across the nation through franchising, D1 Training has more than 85 performance centers open with over 200 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand is currently seeking qualified and active community members to expand its footprint and help more people meet their fitness goals.

For more information on D1 Training Mansfield, please visit https://www.d1training.com/mansfield/ or call (817)-601-1433.

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit and https://www.d1franchise.com, call (615)-465-0385 or email julie.bauer@d1training.com.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand has grown to nearly 100 locations currently open, with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500, was named a Top 30 Gym in America by Men’s Health Magazine, and also made an appearance on The Inc. 5000 which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1 Training has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility and is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1franchise.com/.