Local Artist Estefania Perez Unveils Stunning Mural Celebrating Cedar Hill’s Iconic Landmarks at Chamber of Commerce

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

At only 7 years old, Estefania Perez helped create a mural for the Dallas West Branch Library. That mural is still up 25 years later and now she is creating such works of art on a professional level.

Her latest creation is a mural on the side of the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce building. It’s her homage to the city she has lived in for the past 13 years and loves to call home.

“I was beyond excited when I found out the city had issued an artist call for the mural project last fall. As a proud Cedarhillian I needed to make sure I didn’t miss out on this amazing opportunity.

“As an art call I knew that other artists would also throw their hat in the ring. I worked tirelessly to make sure I could provide different mock-ups all hitting different styles and themes so I had a better chance at being picked. I wanted to prove to the city that I was the right artist for this project.”

The mural is 10 feet tall and 23 feet wide, her biggest outdoor mural to date. It almost resembles a postcard with big lettering spelling out Cedar Hill. Within each letter are different elements of things and places that are iconic to the city.

“I’d like to say that the mural is a great reflection of what it means to live in Cedar Hill,” she said. “I also wanted to showcase the inclusiveness of our community. I wanted to create a mural design for all, a design everyone can resonate with.”

She also gave credit to Rickey Alexander/IG @jefito_ for the pictures.

Perez began painting murals professionally in 2019. Her past murals have been mainly for local small businesses and shopping center window signage.

Her first professional mural is in Mudhook Kitchen and Bar in Duncanville. Another of her favorite works is a little library highlighting the beauty of her Mexican culture (she was born in Monterrey). It can be found in Highlands Park in Cedar Hill off Cannady Drive.

But this one is the most special yet, she said, for various reasons.

“Being chosen to paint this mural means the world to me. There’s not much art around here, so I was excited to bring art into the community,” she said. “I have two daughters that I always want to make proud of me. I feel beyond blessed to be able to leave my mark here and show them anything is possible.”

Perez prides herself on being versatile when it comes to creating art in different mediums.

“Pastels are fun to use. I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of watercolors and recently picked up aerosol paint, but my all-time favorite medium will have to be acrylic paint,” she said. “I grew up with both of my parents painting all the time, and their choice of medium was acrylic paint, so naturally, when I first started painting, I used acrylic paint. I love how forgiving this medium is. It dries quickly and if you don’t like how something is coming out you can always start over.”

Both of her parents and all four of her siblings are artistic.

“I was very fortunate to have art all around us growing up. There always was a DIY craft to recreate or old things to up-cycle and put a new coat of paint on,” she said. “I didn’t watch Bob Ross much growing up because I had both my parents to watch make art after both of them got off work and after homework was done.

“Now, having two daughters of my own, I’m repeating the cycle and would like to say it’s in their blood, too, as they are both very artistic.”