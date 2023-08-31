Light Up Your Taste Buds with Bar Louie’s New Dinner Menu Lineup

Facebook

DALLAS – After indulging on martinis at Happy Hour, Dallas-based chain, Bar Louie , is inviting its guests to stay for dinner with their crave-able new Savory Selections dinner menu lineup. Bar Louie is elevating dinnertime offerings from simple bar bites to plentiful savory entrées fit to complete any long day. Bring your clients or friends for a happy hour cocktail, then round out your day with an entrée and wine pairing.

The chefs in the kitchen of the popular late-night chain continue to up the ante on its menu with introduction of five BRAND NEW dinner selections that were carefully curated to be light on the body, but not light on flavor. Available at all Bar Louie corporate locations beginning on Aug. 7 and served daily from 3 – 10 p.m., the new dinner entrées include:

Citrus Grilled Salmon : Freshly caught Atlantic salmon that is grilled to perfection in a lemon beurre blanc, served with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for $22.75

: Freshly caught Atlantic salmon that is grilled to perfection in a lemon beurre blanc, served with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for $22.75 Monterey Chicken : Two grilled chicken breasts with roasted cremini mushrooms, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in a lemon herb sauce, served with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for $25.75

: Two grilled chicken breasts with roasted cremini mushrooms, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in a lemon herb sauce, served with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus for $25.75 Cajun Salmon and Shrimp : A perfect southern summertime pairing of blackened Atlantic salmon and jumbo shrimp in a Cajun butter sauce, served with roasted baby potatoes, asparagus and green onion for $19.75

: A perfect southern summertime pairing of blackened Atlantic salmon and jumbo shrimp in a Cajun butter sauce, served with roasted baby potatoes, asparagus and green onion for $19.75 New Orleans Chicken & Shrimp Pasta : Blackened chicken, jumbo shrimp cooked, and Andouille sausage served over pasta and bell pepper and a house-made Cajun cream sauce. It’s a Mardi Gras parade on your plate for $22.25

: Blackened chicken, jumbo shrimp cooked, and Andouille sausage served over pasta and bell pepper and a house-made Cajun cream sauce. It’s a Mardi Gras parade on your plate for $22.25 Beer Battered Fish Sandwich: Savory cod that is fried to golden perfection on a brioche bun with malt vinegar aioli and house-made slaw, served with a side of fries for $14.75

“Bar Louie is embarking on a journey of culinary evolution,” said CEO Brian Wright. “We’ve listened to our guests and are proud to introduce this array of fresh new choices to elevate their dining experience and bring more variety and flare to our menu. Whether it’s the zesty Citrus Grilled Salmon, the crispy crunch of that first bite of the Beer Battered Fish Sandwich or a trip for your tastebuds to The Big Easy with our New Orleans Chicken and Shrimp Pasta, these eclectic new dinner selections offer something for everyone at the table.”

As expert mixologists, Bar Louie is taking their new dinner menu a step further and pairing each dish with a carefully selected beverage to enhance the flavors of their dinner dining experience. Some of the brand’s nicely balanced selections include the dry and fruity notes of the Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc to compliment the choice of the Citrus Grilled Salmon or Bar Louie recommends indulging on their signature Clover Martini when ordering the Monterey Chicken as the earthy oak and citrus cocktail aims to enrich the layers of roasted vegetable flavors.

For more information about the new dinner menu and their drink pairings, please visit barlouie.com

About Bar Louie