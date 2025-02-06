Life High School Waxahachie TAFE Students Head to State Competition

Facebook

Waxahachie, TX, February 5, 2025 – Several students from Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) are heading to Galveston to compete in the upcoming Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) state competition. After a successful Area-level competition, eleven students will compete at the state level from February 17-19, 2025.

The students representing Life School and their events include:



Gabriella Weiss and Johanna Barron – Interactive Bulletin Board Secondary

Neveah Paul and Xitlaly Ramerez – Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

Mary Martha Akitwine and Alijah Jennings – Interactive Bulletin Board

Nadia Allen-Penn – Project Visualize

Natalie Lara – Project Visualize

Stori Redmond – Lesson Planning and Delivery STEM

Neveah Paul – Lesson Planning and Delivery ARTS

Quentavion Washington – Public Speaking

Aayanna Johnson – Exploring Careers Shadowing Admin

The students attending the conference are part of the Education and Training program at LHSW. The Education and Teaching program is a four-year CTE (Career and Technical Education) program that provides high school students with a comprehensive introduction to the field of education.

LHSW TAFE teacher leader Taylor Jasper is excited for the students to have the opportunity to compete at the state level, stating, “This has been such a special year. These students have worked so incredibly hard, and we have had many of them in the program since they were freshmen. Watching the growth they have had in these last few years has been amazing. I am so proud of them all.”

The state competition will be hosted in Galveston at the Moody Gardens. Following state competition, students can advance to the national competition hosted in Orlando, Florida.