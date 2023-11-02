Life High School Waxahachie Boys Cross Country Qualifies for State Meet

Waxahachie, TX, November 2, 2023 – The Life High School Waxahachie (LHSW) Boys Cross Country team has triumphed at the regional level and is now gearing up for the UIL Cross Country State Championships on November 4, 2023.

The athletes and coaching staff at Life High School Waxahachie have demonstrated exceptional dedication, discipline, and resilience, and their hard work has paid off with their qualification for the State Meet.

The Life High School Waxahachie Boys Cross Country Team, led by Head Coach Daniel Dagen, had a great start to the season with three first-place wins. Then, the boys clinched an impressive first-place win in the District 10-4A Championship, followed by a second-place victory at the recent 4A Regional Championships.

Coach Dagen expressed his excitement by saying, “From the beginning of the summer, these guys knew their goals would only be accomplished through a total team effort. I’m so proud of this group of guys and the heart they ran with all season. They are a class act in District 10 and Region 2-4A.”

The UIL Cross Country State Championships will be held on November 4, 2023, at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. The Life School community is eager to see their best efforts at the state meet as they showcase their talent and strive for victory.