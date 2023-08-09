Letter to the Editor: Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association Response To Midlothian Breathe Press Release

Facebook

Editor’s Note: We’ve published this letter to the editor as submitted without any edits. The ‘article’ the letter references was a press release written by Midlothian Breathe and published without edits.

August 9, 2023

Dear Editor,

The August 4 Focus Daily News article, “Despite Disappointing Legislative Session, TRAM

Continues Work to Protect Texas Communities,” includes claims that are misleading.

Regulation of the aggregates industry requires a delicate balance between accommodating

unprecedented population growth, while ensuring the health and safety of Texans and the

environment. Members of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association (TACA) work tirelessly to fulfill the essential material needs of Texas residents and businesses, while simultaneously adhering to stringent regulatory frameworks.

Contrary to the argument presented by Midlothian Breathe, it’s important to highlight that the Aggregate Production Operation (APO) industry is highly regulated. More than 15 local, state and federal agencies oversee the industry, including TCEQ. Operators go to great lengths to work closely with regulatory bodies and state and local authorities to minimize any adverse environmental impacts stemming from their operations. These include maintaining an Aggregate Production Operation (APO) registration with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which is among a number of requirements that have been put in place to ensure the protection of both human health and the environment, specifically within the communities where these operations are situated.

Josh Leftwich

President and CEO

Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association