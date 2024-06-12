Lancaster’s La Calle Dolce ribbon cutting drew fans from around the Best Southwest

Facebook

LANCASTER – There was a party on Tuesday night at Lancaster Old Town Square for the ribbon cutting of Lancaster’s own La Calle Dolce. The music, the crowd, and the main draw of the event set the scene.

Most locals would agree the recent arrival of the popular Mexican restaurant La Calle Dolce (meaning 12th Street) will most certainly be keeping the parking lot full.

La Calle Dolce’s ribbon cutting was a fun-filled time. The restaurant staff stayed busy passing out food, wine, tequila shots, and dessert alongside plenty of music to celebrate the big day.

Not only was Lancaster’s Mayor Clyde Hairston in attendance for the ribbon cutting, but also State Representative Carl Sherman, Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen, and Lancaster City Council members District 1 Carol Strain-Burk and District 5 Mitchell Cheatham.

The popular restaurant La Calle Dolce is no stranger to the Dallas area. Its most popular location has been in Oak Cliff on 12th Street in the Bishop Arts district (thus the name), in an old house. Guests come from near and far to sip a margarita and order from the extensive Veracruz-style seafood menu plus Tex-Mex basics.

Oscar and Laura Sanchez opened La Calle Dolce in a renovated house in Oak Cliff in September of 1981.

Since then, the Oak Cliff location has been the go-to place for locals to have dinner on a weekend night.

There is also a location in Lakewood on Skillman Avenue, but the recent Lancaster opening has the Best Southwest crowd buzzing.

Since La Calle Dolce opened in Lancaster a few months ago, numerous patrons have touted that this new addition is even better than the Oak Cliff favorite.

“Yesterday marked a truly momentous occasion with the official grand opening of La Calle Doce,” Mayor Hairston said Tuesday evening. “Congratulations to Laura and her remarkable team. We are absolutely thrilled that they have chosen Lancaster as their home. Their contribution is not only essential but also invaluable to our community’s ongoing success.”

With all the Mexican food choices in the Dallas area, what makes La Calle Doce stand out?

The smiles, of course, from the staff. The menu offering seafood ceviche, shrimp cocktail served with avocado and cilantro, stuffed clams (making a pescatarian like me incredibly happy), and the basics like enchiladas, tacos, or the fondue Cancun are crowd favorites, too.

“The opening of La Calle Doce symbolizes more than just a new business; it represents the spirit of growth, community, and collaboration that defines our beloved Lancaster,” Hairston concluded. “We look forward to the many wonderful years ahead with Laura and her team.”