Lancaster Public Hearing Z24-17

City of Lancaster, Texas

Notice of Public Hearings

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:

Z24-17 Conduct a public hearing and consider a request to rezone a property from Planned Development (PD) Lanport Overlay and Agricultural-Open (AO) Lanport Overlay to the Texas Trimodal Planned Development. The property is 365.272 acres and generally described as being situated in the John Little Survey Abstract No. 768, M.H. Lavender Survey Abstract No. 766, D. Garner Survey Abstract No. 530, and E.D. Little Survey, Abstract No. 787, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.

