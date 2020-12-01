Lancaster Police Blotter: September 28 to November 15, 2020

Prewitt, Travis Ryan was arrested on charges of warrant/Austin parole at 1200 Westridge Avenue on September 28

Gails, Alvin Lamar was arrested on charges of Dallas County warrant at 500 N Interstate 35e Highway on September 28

Smith, Ryan Alexandre was arrested on charges of assault at 500 Rolling Hills Place on September 29

Celimundo, Oscar was arrested on charges of warrant/dso at 2450 Meadowgate Lane on September 29

Lopez, Jaden Abigail was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 710 W Pleasant Run Road on September 30

Isaac, Courtny Allen was arrested on charges of assault by threat at 739 Lentisco Drive on October 1

Johnson, Davion Amurai was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road on October 2

Mckinney, Michael Anthony was arrested on charges of assault at 1861 Reynolds Drive on October 5

Shipp, Dymon Devante was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group 1 at 3160 W Pleasant Run Road on October 5

Lopez, Diana Guzman was arrested on charges of assault at 150 N Interstate 35e Highway on October 6

Hernandez, Karla Elizabeth was arrested on charges of assault at 150 N Interstate 35e Servicec Road on October 6

Davis, Dameon Lamond was arrested on charges of criminal trespass at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road on October 7

Forde, Kyle Steven was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 523 Quail Hollow Drive on October 8

Eleam, Willis Deondrea was arrested on charges of assault at 1934 Jasmine Drive on October 9

Smith, Renard was arrested on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information at 3224 W Pleasant Run Road on October 10

Lacy, Kristopher Sean was arrested on charges of assault at 1001 Badger Run on October 10

Pullins, Jordan Nickayl was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 2458 Manchester Lane on October 11

Sears, Darrell Gene was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 2000 W Pleasant Run Road on October 10

Berry, Dyllun was arrested on charges of assault at 108 Tara Circle on October 12

Loyd, Willie Jr was arrested on charges of assault by threat at 2928 Paint Brush Place on October 14

Campbell, Pierre Christopher was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 1800 Meadowlark Lane on October 15

Scott, Kevin Deonte was arrested on charges of assault at 916 Westover Drive on October 16

Robles, Rafael Pena was arrested on charges of warrant/other agency at 1647 Frederick Street on October 16

Hyder, Christopher Lapaul was arrested on charges of assault at 1925 Lemita Drive on October 17

Perez, Santos was arrested on charges of assault at 1400 Johns Avenue on October 18

Langer, David Matthew was arrested on charges of assault at 209 Creek Wood Drive at October 19

Dedmond, Robert Jacob was arrested on charges of assault at 1500 Idlewild Lane on October 19

Booker, Kevin M. was arrested on charges of assault at 220 E Pleasant Run Road on October 19

Avila, Katie Denise was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 1750 N Interstate 35e Service Race on October 20

Maloof, Christopher John was arrested on charges of assault at 1661 Briarview Drive on October 20

Fuqua, Demond Pierre was arrested on charges of Possession of substance in penalty group at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road on October 21

Walton, Thomas E. was arrested on charges of assault at 722 Waynelee Drive on October 22

Jones, Patrice Yvette was arrested on charges of aggravated assault 913 Francis Street on October 23

Barnes, Roger Wayne was arrested on charges of assault at 530 N Interstate 35e Service Road on October 23

Wilmore, Ray Lindsey was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 1750 N Interstate 35e Service Road on October 24

Caldwell, Edward Christopher was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road on October 25

Campuzano, Miguel Angel was arrested on charges of assault at 609 Willow Wood Lane on October 26

Zamarripa, Raquel Guadalupe was arrested on charges of assault at 802 Rea Avenue on October 27

Taylor, Devin Fritzgerald Cly was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle at 2800 N Houston School Road on October 28

Brown, Damon Demon was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 2800 W Wintergreen Road on October 29

Moody, Herman Bartley was arrested on charges of burglary at 654 Rutgers Drive on October 29

Terrell, Danielle Demon was arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention at 500 N Interstate 35e Highway on October 29

Luna Varela, Ricardo was arrested on charges of assault at 1215 S Houston School Road on November 1

Brewer, Michael Joel was arrested on charges of indecent exposure at 1132 N Dallas Avenue on November 2

Gipson-jackson, Darian Deshan was arrested on charges of assault at 3201 N Houston School Road on November 2

Moody, Robert Micheal was arrested on charges of warrant/panola County at 2900 W Pleasant Run Road on November 2

Bailey, Trazell Torma was arrested on charges of assault at 1534 Sunny Meadow Drive on November 2

Vasquez, Heriberto was arrested on charges of indecent exposure at 3799 N Houston School Road on November 3

Dillard, Steven Lyle was arrested on charges of burglary at 1675 W Main Street on November 4

Rivers, Reginald Lamont was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 1503 Reynolds Street on November 5

Clark, Derrick Martel was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 984 W Pleasant Run Road on November 6

Kinkaid, Gregory Neal was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 428 N Dallas Avenue on November 8

Roberson, Tony Dwayne was arrested on charges of deadly conduct at 500 Rolling Hills Place on November 9

Lopez, Jaden Abigail was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group at 631 W Pleasant Run Road on November 9

Nelson, Latisha Ann was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 1605 N Houston School Road on November 9

Mendez, Samantha Alexandra was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering child at 604 Arbor Lane on November 11

Jones, Jermaine Earl Ray was arrested on charges of assault at 1500 N Bluegrove Road on November 11

Flores, Gerardo was arrested on charges of theft – shoplifting at 500 N Interstate 35e Service Road on November 12

Gomez Guzman, Juan Gerardo was arrested on charges of federal warrant at 3116 Mundy Drive, Dallas on November 12

Howe, Timothy Edward was arrested on charges of assault at 237 E Park Place Drive on November 13

Peters, Latrisha Desiree was arrested on charges of assault at 1238 Canyon Oaks Drive on November 15

Borbon, Javier Juarez was arrested on charges of Smith County Sheriff Office at 1400 Idlewild Lane on November 15

Save

Comments

comments