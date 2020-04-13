Lancaster Police Blotter: March 1 to April 5, 2020

Gelacio Lopez Lara was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 2400 N Houston School Road on March 1

Daisha Nicole Williams was arrested on charges of theft – shoplifting at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road on March 2

Jacoya Coquice Gray was arrested on charges of theft – shoplifting at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road on March 2

Patricia Huston Fisher was arrested on charges of theft – shoplifting at 150 N Interstate 35e Service Road on March 3

Charles Edward Woodson was arrested on charges of Ft Worth Pd (Felony) at 1600 N Houston School Road on March 3

Gabriel Salinas Jr. was arrested on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia at 200 Hana Lane on March 4

Maria Alondra Garcia was arrested on charges of assault at 138 Laurel Street on March 5

Chika Ernest George Okafor was arrested on charges of deadly conduct at 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue on March 7

Jerry Jyrone Burris was arrested on charges of assault at 1420 N Interstate 35e Service Road on March 7

Trayvion Deonte Jones was arrested on charges of assault at 500 Rolling Hills Place on March 10

Markel Deon Levells was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group 1 at 3311 W Pleasant Run Road on March 10

Anthony Jajuna Gilkey was arrested on charges of assault at 2535 W Pleasant Run Road on March 11

Taylor Ranee Parker was arrested on charges of possession of substance in penalty group 1 at 1445 W Pleasant Run Road on March 11

Diavian Jaquese Roberts was arrested on charges of deadly conduct at 1605 N Houston School Road on March 12

Koby Bufford was arrested on charges of assault at 2819 Saint Johns Avenue on March 13

Robert Earl Spence was arrested on charges of Texas Department Criminal Justice Parole Division at 2100 Interstate 20 Highway on March 13

Edward Christopher Caldwell was arrested on charges of assault at 1600 N Bluegrove Road on March 13

Bruce Ii Diggs was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 2800 Baskin Drive and Wintergreen Road on March 14

Kimbley Seja Denby was arrested on charges of assault at 108 Tara Circle on March 15

Willie Hudson was arrested on charges of assault at 2122 Bruce Drive on March 15

Ramiro Medina Gomez was arrested on charges of federal warrant at S Walton Walker Boulevard, Irving on March 23

Micaela Cortes was arrested on charges of federal warrant at 8150 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas on March 23

Alisha Lonye Handley was arrested on charges of injury to a child/elderly individual/disabled individual at 818 Apple Valley Drive on March 25

Gamaliel Gerson was arrested on charges of federal warrant at 649 Edgeglen Drive, Dallas on March 26

Marquelen Crowell was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1061 W Pleasant Run Road on March 27

Charles Allen Hames was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1061 W Pleasant Run Road on March 27

Jaqualan Labrandon Hudson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1061 W Pleasant Run Road on March 27

Derrick Dewayne Anderson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1061 W Pleasant Run Road on March 27

Kyveon Jacoby Hudson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 1061 W Pleasant Run Road on March 28

Allen Dominque Breyon was arrested on charges of assault at 1822 Jasmine Drive on March 28

Juan Antonio Perez was arrested on charges of assault at 2923 Valley Circle on March 31

Erick Joel Garcia was arrested on charges of assault at 4418 Franklin Street on April 5

