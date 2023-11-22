Lancaster movie theatre shooting good reminder to be safe this holiday season

Facebook

LANCASTER – The holiday season has begun this year, and a recent dispatch of the Lancaster Police to the 3200 block of West Pleasant Run Road, is a good reminder to stay vigilant this holiday season and keep your cool.

Lancaster police were dispatched to a fight in progress that involved a shooting on November 11 at around 8:46 p.m. A press release from the City of Lancaster reported that upon arrival, officers located one male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by Lancaster Fire/EMS.

Officers were also informed there was a second victim who self-transported to Crescent Regional Hospital.

As officers continued the investigation, they were notified that a third victim left the scene, went to his home in DeSoto, called 911, and was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center by DeSoto Fire/EMS.

DeSoto, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, and Waxahachie Police Departments were all involved in this shooting.

The victim’s identities (two juveniles and one adult) are not being released. However Lancaster staff said no one involved in the shooting were residents of Lancaster.

All three victims are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and currently, there have been no arrests.

While shootings do happen, City of Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones said she does not feel like Lancaster’s shooting is unusual since the city is “pleased to have commercial businesses in our community. Sometimes, with business comes challenges, and the movie theatre attracts customers from across the region. Regrettably, the incident involved visitors to our community. The City has worked with the movie theatre ownership to ensure they have proactive measures in place to prevent large youth loitering opportunities.”

And while some cities do add extra patrol during the holiday, city staff said the Lancaster Police Department will continue to maintain normal staffing across the city during the season adding “Normal staffing on the streets is sufficient.”

Lancaster Police Department Chief Sam Urbanksi did offer a few tips for paying attention and staying safe this holiday.

Residents traveling during the holidays are encouraged to notify Lancaster Police Department for a vacation/holiday security check.

Don’t put your business on the street; if you buy a new television, or PlayStation, etc. make sure to break down the cardboard box and bag it. Don’t advertise all the new items you have received over the holidays as it can make your house a target for burglary.

Always use caution when answering your door for a stranger, but especially during the holiday season. Criminals often use disguises and pose as couriers during the holiday season, which can be very dangerous.

“Everyone isn’t in the same financial and mental state,” Urbanksi concluded. “So, if someone cuts you off while driving or if someone is driving slower than the speed limit, don’t blow your horn or get upset causing road rage. Don’t get agitated, just let it go and don’t put yourself in harm’s way. Kindness and patience can make a difference.”