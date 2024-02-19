Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston to Deliver State of the City Address, Highlighting ‘Lancaster Strong’ Community and Achievements

Facebook

LANCASTER – Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston held a State of the City on February 1 hosted by the Inland Port Chamber; it was a paid event.

On Tuesday, March 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Mayor Hairston will hold a second State of the City free for residents to attend.

An early preview of the March event includes comments Hairston made at the Inland Port Chamber State of the City, where he reminded all in attendance, “Lancaster Strong.”

Hairston said Lancaster has almost 42,600 residents with diverse backgrounds, cultures, and educations, all coming together for a better quality of life.

“What a year of remarkable progress and achievements,” Hairston pointed out while stressing the importance of teamwork.

Hairston also said he wanted to pause to explain what he believes “strong” means, as in “Lancaster Strong.”

“Strong, as we talk about it today, means the ability to perform,” Hairston said. “And having the necessary resources such as wealth or talent to be effective and efficient in getting the job done.”

He said he believes the idea of being strong aligns with or supports the city’s goals and objectives. This includes having a financially stable government, a dedicated workforce, a healthy and engaged community, quality residential and commercial development, and solid infrastructure.

“These qualities make Lancaster strong and set us out among the rest, making us the shining star of Texas,” Hairston added.

The mayor also touched on the fact Lancaster is a strong city in that it offers accessibility to essential amenities such as a full-service library, strong schools, a topnotch recreation center with a fitness center, gymnasium, indoor pool, and indoor walking track as well as the Senior Life Center and well maintained public parks and play areas.

Other amenities he pointed out include Lancaster’s vibrant historic Town Square, Heritage Park with an old-fashioned and picturesque gazebo, Bear Creek Nature Park, Ten Mile Creek Preserve with unpaved hiking trails, and the community park with paved walking trails, ponds, picnic pavilions, and sports fields.

Another high honor Hairston mentioned was the city’s commitment to transparency, recognized through the Texas Comptroller of Public Account’s Transparency Star Program, where the city earned a five-star rating in all five categories.

Lancaster has also been committed to maintaining a reserve fund balance with a target rate of 18 percent in budget expenditures, exceeding the lowest requirement of 12 percent.

The quality development in the city was another standout worth mentioning. “Lancaster has been steadfast in its commitment to fostering quality development,” he explained.

Hairston stressed that maintaining a healthy, safe, and engaged community is at the forefront of the mission in Lancaster.

He added, “We recognize that a thriving community is one where residents not only enjoy a high quality of life but also actively engage in its betterment.”

Hairston will share this information in more detail at the March State of the City and discuss the city’s ongoing development and its dedication to a sound infrastructure.

While free to the public, this event does require an RSVP. Please call 972-218-1300 or visit Lancaster-tx.com.