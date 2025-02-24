Lancaster ISD Request for Proposal RFP No. #CN2025

Request for Proposal (RFP) Food Service Management Services, RFP No. #CN2025 Lancaster ISD You are invited to submit a Request for Proposal to the Lancaster Independent School District’s Purchasing Department for a Food Service Management Services Provider. Proposals will be received until April 2, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (CST) at the following address: Attn: Eleanor Hairston(Director of Purchasing) Purchasing Department 1105 Westridge Ave. Lancaster, Texas 75146. Proposal documents will be sent to TDA-registered vendors via email. Proposal packets may also be examined at the purchasing department at the address given above, may also be requested at the same address and Ionwave(https://lancasterisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx) . A pre-proposal meeting and walk-through will be held on Friday, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the Lancaster Administration Building located at 422 S. Centre Avenue, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Attendance is required. Walkthroughs at selected campuses will be conducted. The award will be made only to a qualified and responsible offeror whose proposal is responsive to this solicitation, with cost as the primary consideration. The bid award will be made prior to May 30, 2024. A responsible offeror is one in which financial, technical, and other resources indicate an ability to perform the services required. The district reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any formalities and technicalities.

