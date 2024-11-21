Lancaster Celebrates Texas Downtown Award Honorees for Excellence in Preservation and Innovation

Facebook

LANCASTER—The City of Lancaster recently announced the Texas Downtown Awards nominations of La Calle Dolce and John’s Trikes & Bikes, which highlight outstanding achievements in commercial interior design and downtown business excellence.

A media release stated, “These recognitions underscore Lancaster’s dedication to honoring its historic roots while fostering a thriving, community-oriented downtown.”

Committed to a lively, historic downtown district, Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston said “Through community partnerships, investments in historic preservation and a shared vision for growth, Lancaster is transforming into a destination that honors our rich history while fostering new economic opportunities.”

Longtime Lancaster resident and city leader Ellen Clark and City of Lancaster Employee, Karl Stundins were also honored with highest Texas Downtown awards.

Clark has been a key figure in spearheading Lancaster’s revitalization efforts. This year, she was honored with the Downtowner of the Year award for her exemplary commitment to downtown preservation. With over 50 years of service with the city, she has been involved in founding the Lancaster Historic District and restoring the Katy Depot and other historic sites.

“Lancaster’s historic downtown is both a personal and community treasure,” Clark said. “It’s been my honor to contribute to its preservation and evolution over the years, and I’m thrilled to see the next generation carrying forward this legacy.”

Clark is also overseeing the renovation of The Historic Lancaster Theatre, bridging her original revitalization efforts with new generations of investors.

“The ongoing renovation of the Historic Lancaster Theatre is a testament to our community’s commitment to maintaining our heritage while creating a space that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for years to come” Clark said.

The Historic Lancaster Theatre renovation, guided by Clark and her preservation expertise, is central to downtown’s cultural renewal. Once completed, the theater will offer a modernized venue while preserving its historic charm, providing space for live performances, film screenings and community events that celebrate Lancaster’s past and future.

Equally impactful in Lancaster is Karl Stundins, Assistant Director of Economic Development. He received the prestigious Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellence, recognizing his transformative contributions to Texas downtowns. Stundin’s three-decade career spans impactful work across Wichita Falls, Plano, Grapevine, and Dallas, where he led the revitalization of 13 million square feet of vacant office space into vibrant residential and hotel uses. In Lancaster, his expertise in public incentives and financing has been instrumental in attracting quality businesses and creating a dynamic town square, blending history with modern community appeal.

Lancaster has participated in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards for several years, using this platform to help recognize local businesses and leaders whose dedication contributes to our vibrant downtown community.

The Texas Downtown Presidents Awards Program was started in 1986 to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns. The program features 11 different categories that fall under design or achievement.

Texas Downtown (TXD) was founded in 1985 to connect and serve downtown professionals and champions. At the time, downtowns across the state were suffering from a lack of investment and there was no organization that was dedicated to turning the tide. Today, their mission is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections to develop vibrant districts.

“Congratulations to all our local nominees and winners who contribute to the vibrant and welcoming downtown spaces, further proving that Lancaster is truly the Shining Star of Texas,” Hairston concluded.