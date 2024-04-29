Laddfest Kicks Off Busy Week in Duncanville

Facebook

Duncanville is busier than ever the week of April 29-May 4, with a wide variety of community events. They include the first major fundraiser for the Charles F. Ladd Nature Preserve, final days of early voting in council races, an inspirational literacy program for Duncanville ISD students, and the long-anticipated opening of the new Duncanville Fire Station. Here’s a rundown of times, places, and how to rsvp if required.

Tues., April 30: The Duncanville Nature Conservancy is hosting Laddfest, a fundraising event for the city’s nature preserve. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Hopkins Senior Center in Duncanville. Admission is free, and the event kicks off with a Silent Auction starting at 6 p.m. Auction items include fine art from area artists like Sarah Graham, a renowned watercolor artist. Rustic items ranging from outdoor, to nature, to birdhouses are also featured in the auction.

Laddfest Program

Program speakers and entertainment start at 7 p.m., and the program ends with a demonstration of hawks and falcons by the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center. The community is invited to attend this celebration of the creation of the Charles F. Ladd Nature Preserve, and find out more information about its purpose and progress. A dedicated group of volunteer advocates and board members are working to make Duncanville a destination city for nature enthusiasts and those seeking a retreat in a natural environment. More information is available at dncinc.org.

Tues. April 30: Early voting for Duncanville City Council Races ends April 20, with Election Day Sat., May 4. Every vote counts! Voting at Duncanville Public Library.

Duncanville Reads!

Tues. April 30: Free book giveaway for Duncanville ISD students from 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Duncanville HS Main Parking Lot (one per student). Books by the ten authors who will appear at all Duncanville campuses for Duncanville Reads!

Thurs. May 2: Duncanville Reads. The passion project of Dr. Michael Miner, Duncanville Reads has been wholeheartedly embraced by the Duncanville ISD. They will bring 10 well-known authors of children and young adult books to visit 16 DISD elementary, middle school and high school campuses on Thursday, to promote and inspire literacy.

Duncanville Fire Station 371 Opens

Friday, May 3: Celebrate the Grand Opening of Duncanville Fire Station 371 at 308 W. Camp Wisdom Road. Arrival at 1:45 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 2:20 p.m. followed by station tours at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Lacey Freeman at lacey.freeman@duncanvilletx.gov or 972-780-4919.