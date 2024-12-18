Kyle and Jennifer Pennebaker: Dynamic Duncanville Supporters

Facebook

Kyle Pennebaker and Jennifer Pennebaker are energetic civic leaders, dedicated volunteers, and passionate advocates for the Duncanville community. Jennifer is stepping down from an eventful year as Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Chair this month, while Kyle was elected to fill the District 5 City Council spot vacated when Greg Contreras won the Mayor’s race in May.

Both of them grew up in Duncanville and graduated from Duncanville High School, Kyle in 1987 and Jennifer (Shelton) in 1997. They have been married 22 years, and reside in Duncanville with son Aidan (19) and daughter Khloe (15).

On top of the many hours spent on community service, both Kyle and Jennifer have flourishing careers in an industry they love. A Realtor since 2014, Jennifer is currently selling residential real estate for Steigmeier Realty and working on her Broker’s License. Kyle started his career in Real Estate Appraisal fourteen years ago, and started his own company, Rose Appraisals, six years ago.

Councilman Kyle Pennebaker

At the Duncanville City Council installation ceremony following his election, Kyle said he was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He has certainly lived up to that promise, and the enthusiasm he brings to the city’s projects is impressive. In his first seven months as a Duncanville City Council member, he’s attended 26 council meetings (including special meetings) and 40 meetings total (including Master Plan Committee, Economic Development Corporation, and Dog Park Master Plan Committee meetings). He also attended the Texas Municipal League’s Newly Elected Official Orientation in San Antonio; the TML annual Conference & Exhibition in Houston; and the TML Economic Development Conference in Bastrop.

As a businessman, Kyle is especially focused on Economic Development, promoting the implementation in full of the Economic Development Organizational Plan. He serves as a member of the Comprehensive Master Plan Committee and Dog Park Master Plan committee, and is the Council Liaison to the Economic Development Corporation.

Mayor Greg Contreras

Mayor Greg Contreras said, “Kyle Pennebaker has proven himself to be an outstanding member of the Duncanville City Council and a solid representative of District 5. He came into office prepared to address complicated issues, and his involvement in discussions regarding agenda items demonstrates a complete comprehension of all the issues that come before us.”

“Councilman Pennebaker’s commitment to serving on the Comprehensive Plan Committee is highly commendable,” Contreras said. “His willingness to participate with fellow committee members has contributed to the cohesiveness critical to maintaining a successful process.”

“As a resident of District 5, I am proud to have Kyle Pennebaker as our council representative. He diligently addresses citizen concerns and proactively identifies and addresses district issues. Councilman Pennebaker has established himself as essential to a highly effective and well-balanced City Council,” the Mayor said.

Kyle has been busy the past seven months, promoting an active and engaged Economic Development Approach. He supported efforts to lower taxes and also supported No New Taxes.

Master Plan for Duncanville Future

“I lobbied for and passed Restoring Employee Retirement Benefits, which will better attract and retain the best employees as well as show appreciation for our retirees. I also helped raise awareness of disparity of Capital Improvement Projects allocated to District 5, leading to a process for identifying balance in infrastructure management initiatives. It also focuses on strategies to ensure fair distribution of resources and opportunities across diverse communities,” Kyle says.

“As a council member, I most enjoy working with Mayor Contreras and my fellow council members,” Kyle says. “There is a great feeling and sense of togetherness, even when we disagree. We work very well together, and the community sees it and even tells us this. While I am very excited about the coming dog park, what the results of the Ladd Master Plan Committee will soon bring to the table, and our future with the Master Plan Update, I’m even more excited about Duncanville’s future overall.”

“We have a plan, but follow through and execution is the key. Duncanville has missed serval opportunities over countless decades to do something different. The time is now to do just that. While I believe it is essential to hold onto our small-town vibe, I trust we can do that and have a diverse and connected city, a walkable town with a network of bike lanes and trails, and substantial economic growth,” Kyle says.

Realtor Jennifer Pennebaker

As a Realtor, Jennifer began her career with the great Earl Jones, Duncanville’s former Director of Economic Development, and transitioned to residential real estate, as her heart is with helping people find the home of their dreams. Jennifer’s intimate knowledge of the South Dallas County community is an important factor in finding the perfect fit for her clients. She believes in a “clients-first” approach, which involves listening to her clients before giving expert advice based on their needs.

“Having friends and clients trust me on their journey to find their dream home is rewarding. It’s exciting to see them realize when they’ve found THE HOUSE, to hear the enthusiasm when I tell them their offer was accepted and finally when I get to hand over their keys on closing day. I have many repeat clients who I’ve helped as their needs have changed,” Jennifer says.

She also strongly believes in serving the industry and community, and has been a member of several boards and commissions. Jennifer’s Real Estate Industry involvement includes serving on MetroTex Association of Realtors Government Affairs committee, SW Dallas MLS Representative, and the Forms and Contracts Committee from 2019-2020. After completing Leadership Southwest in 2019, she served the organization as a board member from 2022-2023. From 2018-20 she served on the Women’s Council of Realtors. She was a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorites (2018-24) and received the RE/MAX Executive Club Award from 2017-20.

Community Involvement

Jennifer’s community involvement includes serving as a Duncanville ISD education Foundation board member (2020-23) and Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (2020-24). She received the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Newcomer of the Year Award in 2019, and their Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2021. She was nominated for the Chamber’s Woman of the Year Award in 2022-23. In 2023, she was named Member of the Year for the Duncanville Chamber, and took the position of Board Chair in 2024.

“While many of our (Chamber) events focus on networking with business professionals,” Jennifer said, “I truly enjoy the golf tournament and casino night because they are so much fun. Although I don’t know much about golf, volunteering at the tournament is a great experience. Whether I’m managing the registration table or cruising around in a golf cart, chatting with players or selling raffle tickets, it’s always a fantastic day. The casino nights in October are equally enjoyable, as they create a relaxed atmosphere where everyone can come together, unwind, and have a great time.”

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce

Duncanville Chamber CEO and President Steve Martin said, “Jennifer has been wonderful to work with and we have shared old ideas and blended them with new. Some of the things accomplished during her year. We added 37 new Chamber members We updated the Chamber website We held successful fundraisers such as the Golf Classic and the Rockin’ & Rollin’ Casino Night – We have finally built up our financial position with the Chamber.

She has done all of this and still maintaining being a wife, a supporter of Kyle for City Council, a Cheerleading Mom, her real estate business and studying to become a Broker. I have enjoyed her year as being our Chairperson.”

Jennifer and Kyle own Rose Appraisal, a Real Estate Appraisal company that services the DFW area. When they are able to take time off from their busy schedules, the Pennebaker family of four loves to travel or go camping with friends and family. They also enjoy attending Aidan and Khloe’s sporting events that include traveling to numerous archery tournaments and cheerleading events.