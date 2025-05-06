KROGER CELEBRATES SENIORS WITH EXTRA SAVINGS ON MAY 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – May 7, 2025 – May is Older American Month and Kroger in North and East Texas is honoring its senior shoppers with an exclusive 5 percent discount on total in-store purchases for one day only — Wednesday, May 7. Shoppers 55+ can take advantage of this offer by simply using their Kroger loyalty card or alternate ID and letting their cashier know they qualify.

“At Kroger, we’re proud to support our senior customers with meaningful ways to save,” said Rudy DiPietro, president at Kroger’s Dallas Division. “From personalized digital deals to trusted everyday low prices, we’re always working to help customers stretch their dollars — and this special discount is one more way we’re doing just that.”

This one-day event gives seniors the chance to save on everything from pantry staples to fresh foods, over-the-counter medications, household must-haves, and more — all while enjoying the friendly, convenient shopping experience Kroger is known for.

With the warmer months ahead, it’s the perfect time to stock up on fresh produce, seasonal favorites, and quick, delicious meal solutions. Seniors can enjoy even greater value by shopping Kroger’s exclusive Our Brands collection — over 17,000 high-quality products that combine great taste with unbeatable prices.

Please note: exclusions apply, including alcohol, tobacco, fuel, gift cards, prescriptions, and other restricted items.

To save even more, most Medicare Advantage recipients can use their Food and OTC Benefit cards as a convenient way to shop for eligible groceries, over-the-counter medications and more.

Kroger shoppers can try new arrivals, fresh finds and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,100** per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options*** and grocery delivery.

**Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

*** Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

About Kroger

At Kroger, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 13,000 associates in 110 stores who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout North Texas to West Louisiana. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.