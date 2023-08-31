Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

It seems on par for this season that we’ll end August cooler than we’ll start September, but another chance of rain is on the horizon.

The last day of August will be warm with highs in the mid-upper 90’s and lows in the mid 70’s. Tomorrow we’ll start September near 100°, with overnight lows staying roughly the same.

Saturday we return to the triple-digits with highs around 101° and light east winds. Temperatures will stay in the 100’s over the weekend and for the first part of next week.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast Wednesday…though neither day looks to be a wash-out. It won’t be a washout, but we could see a few scattered showers/storms. I have high temps that day a touch cooler as well, as I think some cloud cover and a few showers might take a degree or two off the board. There is talk of a cold front late next week as well, though models seem unsure of that…so I’ll keep an eye on it.