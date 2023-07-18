JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Offers Santa in September Sale, September 5-14, For Holiday Stays

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

SAN ANTONIO – JULY 18, 2023 – JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa knows a thing or two about embracing the magic of the holiday season. The resort’s festive holiday season is what childhood (and children at heart) dreams are made of. The Santa in September Sale makes the annual holiday wonderland spectacle an affordable destination for families and is a cherished tradition for many. Offering the lowest rates of the year for holiday stays from November 14, 2023, thru January 7, 2024, the discount sale will run this fall from September 5 through September 14. During this time, holiday room rates will be significantly reduced from regular high-season rates. Stays can be booked for any day of the week; some blackout dates and exclusions apply.

The holidays are celebrated in jingle bell style at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Families and friends seeking a festive holiday getaway will be delighted by countless activities and wonders for all ages including thousands of twinkling lights enhancing the Hill Country landscape, merry holiday music inside and outside and clever games and treats from the JW Elves.

The wondrous spectacle, Light Up The Night holiday light show, illuminates the resort’s lawn and 30-foot-tall Christmas tree each night with a multitude of twinkling lights synchronized to a holiday music concert. Guests are invited to sit on the lawn or gaze from room balconies overlooking the impressive light show. The resort’s annual Light Up The Night kick-off event will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, and is open to all resort guests. During the event, Santa will count down the Christmas tree lighting and kick off the resort’s transformation into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

The popular Arctic Lodge pop-up lounge serves holiday-themed cocktails, hot cocoa and hot apple cider. This charming gathering spot offers great backdrops for photos and holiday cheer.

Abundant themed activities are planned each day to entertain holiday guests. They include visits from live reindeer, penguin and yeti animatronics singing festive tunes and interacting with guests, horse-drawn carriage rides around the resort’s Hill Country landscape, holiday cookie decorating, hot chocolate and S’mores galore, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Elf on a Shelf Scavenger Hunt for all ages, letters to Santa with a dedicated mailbox, ornament decorating, the Polar Plunge and, of course, visits from Santa himself!

The Santa in September sale will feature rates beginning at $179 per night for a standard room, $199 per night for a standard room with premium views, and $599 per night for executive suites and golf view suites which also include a $25 daily resort credit for Arctic Lodge, the resort’s holiday pop-up lounge. Guests may book holiday rates beginning September 5 through September 14 using the rate code XCX on the resort’s website at www.jwsanantonio.com. Rates are per room, per night; taxes and resort fees are additional.

“Every year we look forward to being a holiday destination for families and friends who want to experience the special season at the resort with our lowest rates of the year,” said Brian Morris, Director of Sales & Marketing, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. “We are proud to offer a unique holiday experience that really embraces our home here in the Texas Hill Country. It’s an honor to be part of our guest’s holiday traditions every year.”

The award-winning JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is an environment of casual elegance perfect for adults who want to relax and children who need to stay busy. Nine acres of refreshing water park fun, a full service spa, TPC San Antonio’s two 18-hole PGA TOUR golf courses, eight dining outlets, sports courts, Topgolf Swing Suite, hiking and biking trails, and an abundance of resort activities will keep travelers of all ages entertained. Guests of the resort can enjoy the cooler Texas temperatures outdoors by playing golf where the professionals play, on the PGA TOUR The Oaks course on property. The Oaks course will be overseeded and in pristine condition during the holiday season. Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, the temperate San Antonio weather and resort’s heated pools allow for a bright and merry vacation.

With luxury amenities and holiday experiences for all ages, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa’s Santa in September Sale is the answer for your family’s next holiday vacation.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, eight distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives.

The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram and Facebook.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.