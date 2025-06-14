Juneteenth Celebrations in Best Southwest Cities

Facebook

Best Southwest Juneteenth celebration for 2025 is hosted by the City of DeSoto. The collaborative event between the cities of Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, and Lancaster highlights the rich cultural heritage and significance of Juneteenth. It was established as a federal holiday in 2021. The Best Southwest cities honor outstanding residents who embody the spirit of Juneteenth through leadership, service, and commitment to community.

Cozea and Celee Stephens

Cozea and Celee Stephens are the City of Duncanville’s 2025 Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth honorees. They exemplify these values through their professional work, ministry, and dedication to improving lives. Cozea Stephens is a respected community leader and advocate for inclusion. As Manager of the Bachman Recreation Center in Dallas, he leads with purpose, compassion, and a deep commitment to ensuring every individual—especially those with special needs—feels seen, valued, and empowered. In Duncanville, Cozea serves on the City’s Park Board and is a Deacon at Harvest Bible Fellowship Church, where he actively uplifts others through service and ministry.

Celee Stephens is an accomplished educator and passionate mentor. With two decades of experience in education, she has served in various roles including principal at a campus in the Duncanville ISD. She currently serves as the district’s Career and Technical Education Innovation Specialist, helping shape programs that prepare students for success beyond high school. In addition to her professional work, Celee is the praise and worship leader at Harvest Bible Fellowship and director of the youth choir, using her talents to guide and inspire the next generation.

Cozea and Celee have been married for 22 years and are the proud parents of two exceptional children—Hannah, a student at Texas A&M–San Antonio, and Roman, a recent Duncanville High School graduate and Dallas College associate degree recipient. Whether enjoying family time, walking together, or worshiping side by side, their marriage is grounded in faith, love, and shared dedication to the community.

Juneteenth Celebrations in Best Southwest

The City of Duncanville congratulates Cozea and Celee Stephens on this well-deserved honor and thanks them for their inspiring service, leadership, and enduring contributions to the spirit of Juneteenth. The Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration invites everyone to come together on Saturday, June 14 at Grimes Park in DeSoto, Texas (501 E. Wintergreen Rd.). Enjoy a fun-filled evening of live music by Zapp, NTense the Band, and Chadney Christle, along with local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities. Free entry and free parking. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Duncanville Arts Commission Juneteenth Events

The 2025 Juneteenth celebrations continue back in Duncanville, hosted by Duncanville Arts Commission June 16-21 with a week of events at the Duncanille Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd. All events are free and open to the publoc. Each evening will feature local and regional Black artists, authors, and performers sharing their talents and voices, with refreshments and light bites served throughout the week—and a full meal at the Saturday morning roundtable.

June 16, from 6:30– 8:30 p.m.; Literary Café featuring acclaimed authors Candice Y. Johnson, Ashley Clarke, Jackie Harvey, Kalen McGuire, Phylisha Gold, Melvin Washington, and JB McGinnis. Enjoy an evening of readings, conversation, and connection as authors share stories that reflect the Black experience and celebrate cultural heritage through literature.

June 17, 7–9 p.m.; Poetry Flow hosted by celebrated poet B. Randall and Friends. Let the words move you during this spoken-word showcase of rhythm, truth, and artistic freedom. June 18 6:30–8:30 p.m. Percussion Things with Cathy Whiteman and Len Barnett. Experience the heartbeat of culture with storytelling, drumming, and griot traditions that carry ancestral wisdom and vibrant soundscapes.

June 19: No events in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday. June 20:6:30–8:30 p.m. Every Black Girl Dances featuring Candice Y. Johnson

An empowering evening of movement, poetry, and performance that celebrates joy, freedom, and Black girl brilliance. June 21: 9 –11 a.m. Arts Community Breakfast Roundtable.

Join local artists, leaders, and community members for an open dialogue over Chicken and Waffles, served hot as we discuss the future of the arts in Duncanville and beyond. The Duncanville Arts Commission invites everyone to come together to honor heritage, elevate diverse voices, and celebrate creativity in all its forms.