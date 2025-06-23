Facebook

The annual July 4th Celebration returns to Duncanville Friday, July 4, with a full day of patriotic fun, community pride, and spectacular fireworks. The celebration kicks off in the morning, with the beloved Independence Day Parade. This year the parade theme is Home of the Brave. Parade organizers at Duncanville Lions Club have announced retired Assistant City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr. as Grand Marshal of the 2025 Independence Day parade.

Parade Grand Marshal Robert D. Brown, Jr.

Brown was hired as Duncanville Police Chief in 2007. After serving 14 years as police chief, he was asked to serve as Interim ACM in March of 2021. He was later appointed Assistant City Manager, and in the spring of Brown once again served as Interim City Manager during the national search for a new Duncanville CM.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. July 4, and winds around Armstrong Park (Freeman Street to East Wheatland, to Main Street). Parade participants include the award-winning Duncanville HS marching band, local boy scout troops, dance clubs, and a variety of special floats decorated by church, civic and nonprofit organizations. Parade entries must be in place by 8:15 a.m. to be eligible to be judged for awards. A float chairperson must be named and read the Parade Rules & Safety Guidelines. Entry fee is $20 for one space (one pickup with trailer, one marching group, two automobiles, or one semitrailer truck). For questions, call Lions Parade Chairperson Don McBurnett at 214-918-9981.

July 4th Celebration in Duncanville

An exciting evening festival follows the morning’s activities, from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4th. The festival will take place at Armstrong Park and is free to attend with wristband. Registration is required for entry into the event area. The festival features live music, food trucks, local vendors, and kids’ activities. At 9:30 p.m. a dazzling fireworks finale will light up the night sky. This event is a tradition that brings our community together to celebrate our nation and showcase the heart of Duncanville. The community is invited to come out and enjoy another safe and memorable experience for families, friends, and visitors.

Armstrong Park is located at 100 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville. Register online for free wristbands, now available to pick up at Duncanville Chamber of Commerce.

Applications are open for vendors interested in participating in the celebration. Food, retail, and nonprofit organizations are welcome to apply. Funded in part by the City of Duncanville and qualifying Hotel Occupancy Tax funds, the 4th of July Celebration is designed to promote tourism and foster community pride while supporting local businesses and hospitality.

For updates, entertainment schedules, and additional event details, please follow the City of Duncanville Special Events on social media- @DuncanvilleSpecialEvents.