Johnnie Walker Vault x Olivier Rousteing Debut Rare Couture Expression

The world’s leading Scotch Whisky, Johnnie Walker, has announced acclaimed French couture designer Olivier Rousteing as the first cultural partner under the Johnnie Walker Vault platform. Launched earlier this year, Johnnie Walker Vault is a new global luxury platform grounded in blending artistry – uniting bespoke blends, luxurious experiences and collaborations with cultural icons all under one visionary banner.

First Unveiling: Couture Expression

Couture Expression is the inaugural limited-edition release from the Johnnie Walker Vault, co-created by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker and Olivier Rousteing. Drawing inspiration from the world of high fashion, the collection elevates blending artistry into new dimensions through a seasonal interpretation, setting a new standard of luxury whisky creation.

“Pushing boundaries through blending artistry has always been at the heart of my work, and opening the doors of the Johnnie Walker Vault to welcome such a progressive, creative talent of Olivier’s magnitude has been something that will stay with me forever.” says Master Blender, Dr. Emma Walker.

This launch brings together two creatives at the height of their craft, each renowned for pushing the boundaries of their art. In a hidden ‘atelier’ beneath Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Dr. Emma Walker, the brand’s Master Blender, and Rousteing collaborated to craft and design a collection of four blends – Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter – capturing Rousteing’s personal and emotional connection to each season as well as its sensorial spirit.

“This has been an emotional journey,” says Rousteing. “What started as a collaboration to create one special release became a creative exploration of four seasons, just like a couture collection. For me, the seasons bring different energy and emotions – the feeling of rebirth in Spring, the hazy freedom of Summer, the self-reflection of Fall and the coziness of home and family in Winter – that Emma so beautifully captured in the collection.”

The Couture Expression is a collection of four couture blends inspired by a sensorial journey through the seasons and the world of high fashion. The blends capture Rousteing’s personal and emotional connection to each season.

Spring – Fresh and floral. A celebration of renewal and transformation, with brightness drawn from a selection of rare whiskies including a 1985 Cragganmore, a rarely seen 1977 Caledonian and minerality from a treasured 1978 Port Ellen.

– Fresh and floral. A celebration of renewal and transformation, with brightness drawn from a selection of rare whiskies including a 1985 Cragganmore, a rarely seen 1977 Caledonian and minerality from a treasured 1978 Port Ellen. Summer – Vibrant An ode to summer with tropical fruit notes from a selection of rare whiskies including an experimental Cardhu Rum Cask Finish, and a 1983 Clyneleish wrapped in the richness of 1988 Benrinnes.

– Vibrant An ode to summer with tropical fruit notes from a selection of rare whiskies including an experimental Cardhu Rum Cask Finish, and a 1983 Clyneleish wrapped in the richness of 1988 Benrinnes. Fall – Textured and bold. A time of self-reflection and the relentless pursuit of excellence, this expression features an experimental Teaninich chocolate malt, layered with smoke from the 1978 Port Ellen.

– Textured and bold. A time of self-reflection and the relentless pursuit of excellence, this expression features an experimental Teaninich chocolate malt, layered with smoke from the 1978 Port Ellen. Winter – Deep and contemplative. Reflecting ‘coming home’ and the warmth of sharing time and moments with family and friends. The richest of the four, dialing up Islay malts from Port Ellen and Brora with a mulled wine, sweetness from the 1988 Benrinnes.

Couture Expression Design

Celebrating Rousteing’s creative vision, the decanter designs poetically explore the beauty of contrast and precious materials. In a collision of styles, the purity of crystal is met with opulent metallic draping – to extend and play with perspective and liquidity of form.

Each Couture Expression blend is treasured in a square crystal decanter handcrafted by artisans from the renowned French luxury house Baccarat, in homage to the iconic square bottle created by Alexander Walker in the late 1800s. The decanters have been draped in four different metallic shades, each inspired by the seasons, creating a nod to the past and a desire for an iconic and timeless progressive silhouette.

“I was really given the freedom to push boundaries with the bottle design, using the couture technique of drapé to capture the seasons in gold, silver, rose gold and metallic black. I wanted to create a structured armour reflecting strength and perseverance, but for it to be swathed like silk to bring softness and reveal the beautiful liquid inside. I hope these bottles will remain as pieces of art in the legacy of Johnnie Walker Vault,” said Rousteing.

Finally, each bottle is topped off with a sculptural wing stopper, the creative director’s articulation of the Johnnie Walker ‘Keep Walking’ ethos evolved into flight. All hallmarks which sing to Rousteing’s creative style, which he wanted to see live on as his contribution to the Johnnie Walker Vault and a future facing approach to whisky creation.

Rousteing continued, “When I think of Johnnie Walker and Keep Walking – I think of the pursuit of excellence and no limits – I think of ‘keep walking until you fly’! And that’s why for the bottle stopper – I wanted gold wings, like a phoenix rising from the ashes to touch the sky – just how I’ve felt at certain times in my life.”