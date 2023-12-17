Jingle Spirits: Sip, Savor, and Celebrate with Festive Holiday Cocktails!

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
cocktail garnished with oranges
Photo credit Ilegal

What are some of your favorite winter/holiday traditions that involve adult beverages? We just discovered a friend’s neighborhood has an annual cocktail crawl every December, and they have a friendly cocktail competition. So, if you’re looking to impress your friends, family, or holiday guests, check out these unique and festive holiday cocktails.

Snow Globe 

cocktail garnished with a sprig
Snow globe photo credit Freeland Spirits
  • Ingredients:
    • 2 oz Freeland Forest Gin
    • 1⁄2 oz juniper simple syrup
    • 1⁄4 oz lime juice
    • 1⁄4 oz Zirbenz (stone pine liqueur)
    • 2 dashes Jamaican no. 2 bitters
    • 1 small spoon of ‘silvery white’ glitter
    • Top with tonic water (any flavor)
  • Process: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake for 10-15 seconds. Double strain into a copa glass. Add ice and top with tonic water. Garnish with rosemary sprig and dehydrated lime wheel.

Not My Gumdrop Buttons!

cocktail glass with gingerbread man garnish
Photo credit Freeland Spirits

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz Freeland Dry Gin
1⁄2 oz Licor 43
1⁄2 oz cold brew concentrate
3⁄4 oz gingerbread simple syrup
1 oz oat milk
2-3 dashes ginger bitters

Process: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake for 10-15 seconds. Double strain into a Nick & Nora (large size) glass. Garnish with a Gingerbread man.

Home For The Holidays 

  • Ingredients:
    • 2 oz Reese’s Puffs infused Cask Bourbon (Freeland Bourbon, of course!)
    • 1⁄2 oz toasted marshmallow simple syrup
    • 3-4 dashes smoked vanilla bitters
    • 3-4 dashes Amargo Chuncho bitters
  • Process: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 30-40 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with Mini Reese’s cup & mini marshmallows.

Shivering Southern Toddy

cocktail with straw
¾ oz simple syrup or honey syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2 oz 13th Colony Southern Rye
2 oz apple cider

  • Combine all ingredients, but the cider into a shaker with pebble ice and shake for 5-10 seconds
  • Strain into a tall glass and ad 2 oz of apple cider
  • Top with pebble ice and garnish with grated cinnamon

Martha’s Southern Vineyard

cocktail with mint garnish
1 oz crème of coconut
¾ oz Lime Juice
1 ½ oz White Cranberry Juice
½ oz Orange Liqueur
1 ½ oz 13 Colony Southern Vodka

  • Combine ingredients into a sharker with ice and shake for 15 seconds
  • Strain into an old fashion glass and top with a large ice
  • Garnish with dried cranberries and rosemary

Ilegal Carajillo

2 oz espresso (or very strong coffee), cooled slightly

1.5 oz Licor 43

1.5 oz Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake until chilled and strain into rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with orange twist.

Previous articleVidorra Cocina is Grand Prairie’s Newest Hot Spot
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.