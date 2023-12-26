Facebook

The forecast includes weather that’s actually quite normal for this year, at least for the most part.

A cold front moves in tonight and temps will drop into the mid-30’s tonight, and tomorrow we will only reach the low 50’s for highs with breezy northwest winds. Overnight we’ll drop into the low 30’s, and then Thursday, most of us won’t get out of the 40’s. Thursday night into Friday we’ll drop into the upper 20’s for lows, and reach the low 50’s for highs Friday. Friday night we dip down to around 30° again.

The weekend will be warmer with highs around the low 60’s, but lows stay cool in the low-mid 30’s. Another cold front arrives in time for us to cool back down to the mid-50’s on Monday.