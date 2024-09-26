Introducing the NEW Jammin’ Bacon Hungr-Buster at Dairy Queen Restaurants in Texas

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (September 26, 2024) – The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will debut the NEW Jammin’ Bacon Hungr-Buster®, a premium burger set to wow burger lovers with its bold and craveable flavors. Only available at participating DQ restaurants across Texas from September 30 through November 24, this mouthwatering creation is crafted to delight tastebuds.

The Jammin’ Bacon Hungr-Buster takes Texas DQ restaurants’ iconic quarter-pound Hungr-Buster® and elevates it with a delectable combination of sweet and zesty flavors. The premium burger boasts a sweet and savory bacon jam, with crispy bacon and onion rings for an extra crunch, topped with a zesty jalapeño ranch to give it a spicy kick, plus a creamy, pepper jack cheese for a smooth finish.

“This is a burger built for Texans who crave bold flavors,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The Jammin’ Bacon Hungr-Buster delivers a tantalizing twist with its sweet and savory bacon jam creating a truly unique experience.”

This exceptional burger is set to become a go-to favorite for all burger lovers, combining bold flavors and enticing textures in every bite. Whether a fan of the classic Hungr-Buster or ready to try something new, the Jammin’ Bacon Hungr-Buster is sure to satisfy.

Earlier this month, DQ® restaurants in Texas introduced an exclusive signature sauce. The DQ Texas Sauce joined the best cream gravy in the Lone Star state. The DQ Texas Sauce is a savory blend that perfectly complements Texas Country Foods’ fan-favorite steak fingers and chicken strips. The DQ Texas Sauce combines the zesty flavors of honey mustard and BBQ, resulting in a sweet and tangy combination with a delicate smoky undertone.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about DQ Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.