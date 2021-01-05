Inside an Ellis County ICU And What Judge Little Says About Numbers Not Adding Up

A Personal Account: Three Days In An Ellis County ICU

ELLIS COUNTY – Italy, Texas resident Andrea Pylant had no intention of spending Christmas Day at a local hospital. Fortunately, it was not due to COVID-19 when that was where she ended up last week.

Pylant’s longtime boyfriend had been admitted to the hospital in ICU with COPD issues. So, while staying with him, Pylant began to look around at what is really going on inside the hospitals during the current pandemic.

She said she knew nurses and doctors were unable to speak about the situation freely. She even remembered stories where some had lost their jobs when telling the truth about what is going on, stories from the frontline in the war against the COVID nightmare.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little has been having staff update the COVID-19 sporadically in the county since the beginning of March when COVID began. These numbers, according to some, are not consistent though (discrepancies in DSHS report vs. Ellis County dashboard) so it leaves one to wonder what the truth is when it comes to COVID cases.

Early last week there were some discrepancies on the Ellis County COVID dashboard, as well as several days when the website numbers were not updated.

Little said the Texas Department of State Health Services does not send reports on holidays.

“Last week we didn’t have a report on Tuesday or Wednesday due to staff taking off holiday and vacation,” Little said.

There had also been a bed capacity confusion on the website, Little explained: “Regarding the website update, we had IT update the website since Nathaniel is out. There was a typo -200 – in bed capacity when it is 235 – 200 beds were occupied. This was corrected when we provided the update from Texas Health Trace report numbers. So the 377 active cases were from the last report, 82 active is last night’s actual THT report.”

In regard to hospital beds, Pylant said her boyfriend was in ICU for three days. During that time, she said three people died just in ICU at this one hospital in Ellis County from COVID-19.

“The fact that this is a China-borne illness, and no one seems to be able to stop whoever is doing this is unbelievable. And now we are being warned of a second more deadly strain,” Pylant said of the experience. “One of the nurses said there was obviously a second strain, but no one is 100 percent verifying that.”

Editor’s Note: As of today, the new strain referred to as B.1.1.7, has been identified in four states: California, Colorado, Florida and New York.

Pylant also said that she was told 95 percent of the people dying in the hospitals of COVID-19 right now are men. Whether this is a COVID-19 old or new strain, the fact is people are dying.

“So now is this vaccine for the old strain?” she said. “Surprise, now there is a new strain. Doesn’t anyone see the inconsistencies of all this?”

Pylant’s boyfriend was also given two COVID tests – one when he entered the hospital, which came back negative with results returned in a short time.

“For some reason, the second COVID test the hospital made him undergo – also negative – took much longer to come back and I was not allowed to see him until the second set of results came back. Why did he need another test?”

Pylant said that is because apparently it is standard procedure now for anyone with respiratory symptoms to undergo two COVID-19 tests.

Another eye-opening and terrifying fact – Pylant was told by an ICU nurse that only two patients with COVID-19 who had been put on a ventilator since November that this nurse had seen personally had not died.

And the COVID-19 patients die alone.

Pylant did confirm that once a patient is on a ventilator, they are unconscious. Editor’s note: Typically, most patients on a ventilator are somewhere between awake and lightly sedated.

In that regard, the patient does not know they are dying alone. However, for the families enduring this grief, it is unbearable.

All bad odds, and Pylant was relieved when her boyfriend was released the day after Christmas to go home to recover.

The sadness and complete feeling of helplessness has not left her though.

Why are so many people dying now – more than before when COVID-19 began? Pylant said one of the nurses told her because people are not going to hospital – instead, waiting at home to see how bad they are.

Why?

“Because first off some doctors won’t see you until you take a COVID test and some people get really sick, really fast. Some simply think they will get better and they don’t,” she answered.

Pylant had two acquaintances pass away because they did not get help in time; one who died waiting on an ambulance and the other who died being loaded on an ambulance.

COVID-19 Reporting In Ellis County

In Ellis County, the discrepancies on the COVID-19 numbers does seem confusing. And it seems it is only getting more confusing with people not wanting to go to the hospitals because of the unknowns there.

“As far as DSHS and discrepancies,” Little concluded “that is not new. Most major news outlets have been covering this for a while now and it has been going since March.” However, it seems discrepancies in some counties just seem to be more unexplainable.

Residents also have also wanted to know why Ellis County is using Texas Health Trace to collect data. Some might wonder if it is out of date before it gets to the reader.

Little said “We use the THT report (provided by DSHS) and filter it out to remove duplicate addresses, correct addresses to the right jurisdiction – some share the same zip code – we remove any address that doesn’t belong to the County and we get some bleed over from border cities like Glenn Heights and Red Oak. We send the address back to DSHS to be corrected. The DSHS never adds up either as far as recovered, death, and active not aligning with the amount of positive cases they are reporting.

We have an emergency management team that spends multiple hours per day to correct discrepancies. We report both sets of data from THT and DSHS to be fully transparent so the public can decide what conclusions they wish with all information provided. It has been a monster task since about April and we much appreciate any grace and empathy that can be provided to our EM staff.”

How Texas Calculates/Defines Recoveries

And when it comes to recoveries, there’s no national standard by which recoveries are measured. In Texas, recoveries are reported as an estimate of the number of confirmed and probable cases who have recovered from COVID-19. The estimate is based on average recovery times from when cases were reported to DSHS.

What is an average time, well DSHS says that depends on whether the patient was hospitalized or not. They calculate the average time it takes a COVID-19 patient to recover for their illness using 32 days for a hospitalized patient and 14 days for a non-hospitalized patient. Because about 20 percent of cases require hospitalization, the estimate is created by taking the total number of confirmed and probable cases, subtracting fatalities, and consider 80 percent of remaining patients to be recovered after 14 days and the other 20 percent after 32 days.

