i Fratelli Pizza Celebrates 38 Years of Family, Flavor, and Community

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX July 1, 2025 – i Fratelli Pizza is proud to celebrate 38 years of serving up thin-n-crispy, oven-fresh pizza across the DFW Metroplex. What began as a single location in Irving in 1987 has grown into a beloved local brand with more than 17 locations—and a loyal following that spans generations.

Founded by the Cole brothers—George, David, Mike, and Darrell—i Fratelli (Italian for “the brothers”) has always been more than just a pizza place. It’s a family story. A Texas story. And above all, a community story.

The Cole brothers are not only pillars in their own business but leaders in the restaurant industry as a whole. The Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF) selected David Cole, Co-Owner of i Fratelli Pizza, as the 2025 Texas Restaurant Foundation Chair. With more than 30 years of leadership experience at both the local and state levels of the Texas Restaurant Association, Cole brings a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for fostering its future growth. His service reflects i Fratelli Pizza’s broader commitment to advancing hospitality and giving back beyond the kitchen.

For nearly four decades, i Fratelli Pizza has prioritized hospitality, consistency, and the personal touch. From the signature thin crust to the always free delivery, the brand has remained dedicated to quality and innovation. In recent years, i Fratelli Pizza has kept guests engaged and delighted with its rotating Limited Time Offers—creative, seasonal pizzas that keep things fresh and give fans something new to look forward to.

“We’ve been blessed with loyal guests and an incredible team that’s become family,” says Mike Cole, President of i Fratell Pizza. “Our goal has always been simple—serve great pizza, treat people well, and give back to the communities that support us.”

To mark this 38-year milestone, i Fratelli Pizza is celebrating all summer long. In July and August, guests can enjoy a free salad with the purchase of any large pizza—a thank-you to the families and fans who’ve made i Fratelli Pizza part of their weekly routine.

And in true i Fratelli Pizza fashion, the anniversary celebration also invites guests to be part of the story. Fans are encouraged to share their favorite memories, pizzas, or local store experiences on social media, where the brand will be giving away 38 free pizzas to mark 38 delicious years.

As the company looks to the future, one thing remains unchanged: i Fratelli Pizza’s commitment to real hospitality, real quality, and real connection—with every order, every time.

About i Fratelli Pizza

Founded in 1987 in Irving, Texas, i Fratelli Pizza is a family-owned business known for its thin-n-crispy pizza, signature hospitality, and free delivery service. With locations across the DFW metroplex, i Fratelli continues to grow while staying true to its mission: to serve exceptional pizza and give back to the communities it calls home.